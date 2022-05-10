LATHAM & WATKINS ADDS EXPERIENCED EMERGING COMPANIES PARTNER IN NEW YORK

Eli Curi represents emerging growth technology companies and their investors at all stages of the growth cycle.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Eli Curi has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Emerging Companies Practice, and member of the Corporate Department. Curi represents emerging growth technology companies and their investors at all stages of a company's growth cycle, including venture financings, M&A transactions, strategic partnerships, and public offerings. His varied client base spans such industries as fintech, insurtech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, digital media, adtech, music streaming, SaaS, cybersecurity, life sciences, medical devices, planet-saving technologies, and food technology sectors.

Curi brings particular experience counseling tech companies and their Boards on their most important strategic transactions, day-to-day business operations, technology transactions, shareholder relations, and corporate governance matters. He previously served as chief legal and business affairs officer at Operative Media, a venture-backed SaaS advertising technology company based in New York City.

"Eli is a phenomenal addition to our team who brings diverse industry knowledge, practical business savvy, and deep market connections," said John Chory, Global Chair of the firm's Emerging Companies Practice. "Drawing on his prior experience working at a fast-growing, venture-backed startup, and more recently as a trusted outside counsel to top tech companies, Eli helps clients from across industries and geographies to successfully navigate the entrepreneurial ecosystem. His distinguished track record dovetails with our efforts to serve many of the world's leading tech innovators and their institutional partners."

Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office, added, "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Eli to the New York office, where he will help further build out our capabilities and ultimately support clients in both the local and national markets. He is a practitioner of the highest caliber who leverages his firsthand understanding of New York's tech startup sector to advance clients' business goals."

"I look forward to joining Latham's exceptional team, which offers world-class transactional capabilities, broad industry experience, and deep relationships with both startups and venture capital and growth equity firms," said Curi. "The firm also fosters an inspiring culture of collaboration, collegiality, and diversity. All of these qualities make Latham the ideal platform from which I can further grow my practice."

Curi received his JD from Fordham University School of Law; and a BA from the University of Chicago. He joins Latham from Fenwick & West LLP.

