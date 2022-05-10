BayPort Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises More Than $110,000 to Support Its Mission

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BayPort Foundation is excited to announce that it has raised $113,170 at its first-ever Charity Golf Classic event, hosted on April 28, 2022.
Forty local businesses sponsored the inaugural tournament along with the 84 golfers who played the award-winning golf course at the James River Country Club in Newport News.
The successful fundraising outcome was made possible by the support of sponsors of all levels and Gold Sponsor partners: Haywood Floor Covering, Mastercard, North River Construction, and Tommy Garner Air Conditioning and Heating.
The Charity Golf Classic benefits the BayPort Foundation's $100,000 scholarship program and awarding of charitable grants to promote financial literacy, family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance.
BayPort is the region's only Community Development Financial Institution and a National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Low-Income Designated Credit Union. Membership is open to those who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in the Greater Hampton Roads area. BayPort is ranked in the top five percent of credit unions nationwide by asset size.
About BayPort Foundation
BayPort Foundation is the charitable arm of BayPort Credit Union and was established to extend the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." The BayPort Foundation's mission focuses on four philanthropic efforts: educational scholarships, financial literacy education, promoting family health and wellness, and hardship and emergency assistance in communities where BayPort members live and work. For more information, visit bayportfoundation.org.
