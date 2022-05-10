Dimiour, honored with the prestigious Pacesetter Award for the second consecutive year

The Pacesetter Awards by The Atlanta Business Chronicle, celebrate fast-growing, privately held companies throughout Atlanta, Dimiour has been named a Pacesetter for the second year in a row.
ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimiour, the fastest growing, Technology Consulting, Digital Transformation, IoT, Application Development and IT services provider, is pleased to announce that The Atlanta Business Chronicle has named them a Pacesetter for the second year in a row.
The Pacesetter Awards by The Atlanta Business Chronicle, celebrate fast-growing, privately held companies throughout Atlanta that show exceptional improvement in revenue and employee growth over the previous two years. Awardees were honored at the 27th Annual Pacesetter's Awards Gala on April 28, 2022.
Dimiour's focus on building strategies and services that solve problems for the world's leading Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, and Financial Services companies has enabled their sustained fast growth. Utilizing technologies like Blockchain, AI, Machine Learning, Public Cloud, IoT, and hyper-automation ensures their clients are ahead of the curve.
"Dimiour owes our successful growth to our highly skilled business and technology consultants. They are the ones who understand our clients' problems and work to find creative solutions. Without them, we would not be able to sustain such a high level of growth" says Sidd Ahmed, CEO of Dimiour.
About Dimiour:
Dimiour, formerly VDart Digital, is an award winning (2021 &2022 Toyota IT Diverse Supplier of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 & 2022 Pace Setter) global technology & business consulting services organization that pairs people, technology and expertise to create solutions for tomorrow's problems. The company's solutions power next generation Mobility, Connected Services, IoT, Cloud, Security consulting and services.
Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects for design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, creating better business value. The company partners with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch and steady state support, and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science and Analytics, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Intelligent automation. Learn more: Dimiour.io
Media Contact
Megan Testani, Dimiour, 248.821.3560, megan.testani@dimiour.io
SOURCE Dimiour
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
