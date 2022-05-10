Victor Demesmin Jr. of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm named Most Influential and Powerful Black Business Leaders by Legacy Magazine

Victor Demesmin Jr. was awarded by Legacy magazine the title of Business Person of the Year and Most Influential Black Business leader for all of his achievements and his involvement in the community.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2nd, Legacy Magazine named Victor Demesmin Jr, a founding partner of Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, Business Person of the Year and Most Influential Black Business Leader. The award recognizes individuals whose success and commitment to its community are apparent.

"It's a big deal for me and for our firm and the legacy we are trying to build here in South Florida, and it's definitely a big deal in my family," says Victor Demesmin Jr, on receiving this title from Legacy magazine."This is just the start for us as a firm. We plan on continuing to grow and expand our field of reach and abilities."

"Victor Demesmin Jr. is a proud Hatian-American who is extremely involved in the community here in South Florida, therefore the choice was simple," says Legacy Magazine. "Victor's vision and drive to succeed is apparent and his commitment to the community is admirable."

Demesmin was given these titles which were announced in the May edition of Legacy's magazine. The magazine features an article talking about Demesmin's achievements and how he got to where he is now.

About Legacy Magazine

M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC is one of the nation's largest Black publishers in the United States. Established in 2004, the company has over one million readers bi-monthly and publishes Legacy Miami, Legacy South Florida and M•I•A Magazines.

You can read this month's edition of Legacy Magazine featuring Victor Demesmin's article here: https://miamediagrp.com/magazines/legacy-south-florida-power-issue-may-2022/

About Demesmin and Dover PLLC

Demesmin and Dover law firm founded by Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover are committed to helping individuals with their personal injury claims.. We treat everyone here as our people, family, and future. The difference between us and other personal injury law firms is we care more about helping you and your loved ones, because to us, it is personal.

Call Now at 866-954-MORE (6673) or visit us on our website at https://youraccidentattorneys.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victor-demesmin-jr-of-demesmin-and-dover-law-firm-named-most-influential-and-powerful-black-business-leaders-by-legacy-magazine-301543225.html

SOURCE Demesmin and Dover PLLC