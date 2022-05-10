Monoprice Unveils Two Monolith 8-Channel Class-D Home Theater Amps

Designed, Engineered and Assembled in the USA, new Monolith Class-D amplifiers will drive the most demanding home theater systems with precision audio output

BREA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith, the high-end audio brand from Monoprice , today announced the addition of two premium eight-channel class D home theater amplifiers. Designed, engineered and assembled in the USA with globally sourced parts, the Monolith 8250X and Monolith 8125X utilize high-end, audiophile grade Hypex® NCore® amplifier modules that deliver outstanding efficiency and can accurately reproduce the most dynamic soundtracks while articulating all the subtle sonic details found in music. A perfect pairing for Monolith home theater speakers, these amplifiers create an excellent foundation for a no-compromises home theater system.

"We take great pride in our Monolith products, and these new Class-D amplifiers are no exception. Engineered for uncompromising performance and value, our new Monolith amps efficiently deliver powerful and precise audio output across the entire frequency range, regardless of output gain levels. On top of all that, we were able to provide this level of world-class performance at an incredibly competitive price point," said Hobie Sechrest, Monolith Business Unit Manager, Monoprice.

Beyond their power and performance, these new Monolith amplifiers were engineered to last. Monolith engineers worked with Hypex to create bespoke NCore® amplifier modules that feature a heavy-duty heatsink to dissipate heat more effectively for enhanced system endurance. Monolith engineers also chose to mount the balanced XLR inputs directly to the amp's metal chassis, not the internal circuit board to ensure a firm connection and prevent broken solder joints.

Monolith 8250X Class-D Amplifiers ($2,999.99 MSRP) feature:

Hypex® NCore® NC502MP Modules

200 Watts/Channel @ 8 Ohms

400 Watts/Channel @ 4 Ohms

Freq. Response at Rated Output: 20Hz - 20kHz +/- 0.5dB

Soft Start Turn On

Heavy–Duty Binding Posts

Trigger Input

Monolith 8125X Class-D Amplifiers ($1,999.99) feature:

Hypex® NCore® NC502MP Modules

100 Watts/Channel into 8 Ohms

175 Watts/Channel into 4 Ohms

Freq . Response at Rated Output: 20Hz - 20kHz +/- 0.5dB

Soft Start Turn On

Heavy–Duty Binding Posts

Trigger Input

The Monolith 8125 and 8250 Class-D amplifiers from Monoprice are backed by a 5-year replacement warranty. Customers can buy with confidence too, as all Monoprice products are backed by a 30-day money back guarantee.

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com) Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader providing thousands of high-quality and affordable electronics and tech products. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. As a one-stop-shop for most consumer electronics needs, Monoprice oversees a variety of house brands that deliver lasting quality, premium specs and industry-leading performance, including Dark Matter, Monolith, Pure Outdoor, and Indio. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, and the Monoprice Blog.

SOURCE Monoprice