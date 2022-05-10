Goodway Technologies Awarded 2022 State and Regional Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration

SBA Connecticut District recognizes the company's significant contributions to U.S. exports

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Connecticut District has announced Goodway Technologies as the Small Business Week 2022 Exporter of the Year for the New England Region and Connecticut. This prominent award honors the 55 plus years Goodway Technologies has been a leader in manufacturing and distributing innovative technology-driven maintenance cleaning and sanitation solutions around the globe.

For more than 50 years, the SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week (NSBW), to recognize the contributions of America's entrepreneurs. On April 25, 2022, SBA Director Catherine Marx and Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons participated in a celebration at Goodway Technologies to honor the company for their contributions in increasing U.S. exports. A formal award ceremony was held on May 4, 2022, in New Haven, Connecticut, to honor Goodway Technologies and the other 2022 SBA Connecticut Small Business Week awardees.

"Tim Kane and Goodway Technologies were recognized by the Small Business Administration in Connecticut and New England Region as Exporter of the Year in testament to their long history of innovativeness in product, increased export sales, growth in employment and commitment to community," said Marx. "Indeed, Goodway Technologies has become one of the leading manufacturers of industrial maintenance and sanitation solutions, and their commitment to environmental remediation positively impacts lives and improves public health outcomes globally."

Marx recognized Goodway Technologies for its global growth, use of the SBA STEP grant program and the Paycheck Protection Program, noting that the company is well positioned to export its industrial maintenance, sanitation and disinfection equipment to every single continent.

"We are proud of our team's dedication to investing in our export sales, achieving sustainable growth and making innovative product design adjustments to meet the needs of the international marketplace," said Tim Kane, President, and CEO of Goodway Technologies. "Our focus has always been providing high-quality, effective solutions to our HVAC and facility management customers and it's even more exciting to see the continued expansion of our products and technologies, like cleaning and sanitation solutions for food production companies, on a global level."

For more than 55 years, Goodway Technologies industrial maintenance solutions have been used worldwide for commercial HVAC, facility management, manufacturing, food production, power generation, maritime, and other industrial markets. The innovative, technology-driven products help to perform routine maintenance duties faster, easier, safer, and more efficiently.

