InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Store Items within a Bra (LGT-124)

by PRNewswire
May 10, 2022 11:15 AM | 1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in retail management in Las Vegas and I thought there could be a better way for women to carry cash, credit cards or other items within their bra," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the HIDDEN TREASURES. My design eliminates the need to deal with sweat-soaked money and it offers a unique way to safeguard valuables."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store items within a bra. In doing so, it can be used to store credit cards, identification, keys, money, a cell phone, condom, etc. As a result, it prevents items from becoming saturated and irritating the skin and it increases security and convenience. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-to-store-items-within-a-bra-lgt-124-301542056.html

SOURCE InventHelp

