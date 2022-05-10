TORRAS Launched the Latest Version of Neck Air Conditioner, COOLIFY 2, Inspiring Everyone to STAY COOL

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, a leading phone accessory & electronic device brand, has launched the 2022 version of its wearable air conditioner, COOLIFY 2, through YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

As the pioneer of neck air conditioner (No.2 sales in 2021 Amazon category), TORRAS has made a significant breakthrough on COOLIFY 2, releasing 3 new colorways (priced at $179) and 1 limited edition (priced at $229). COOLIFY 2 is a personal temperature control air conditioner for both cooling and heating. It's currently available on TORRAS official website and Amazon store.

Build Your Own Temperature Zone & Save Energy

Through continuous in-depth research on daily life, TORRAS found that traditional large-scale cooling is difficult to provide suitable temperatures for different users in the same place, and even causes a waste of carbon consumption.

Taking this as an entry point, TORRAS further develops COOLIFY 2 by changing the traditional airflow cooling into thermal contact conductance, which makes it smarter to regulate individuals' body temperature. COOLIFY 2 also adds a heat mode to keep users warm during cold days. This improvement truly provides users with a customized temperature control system in different scenarios.

At the same time, COOLIFY 2 marks an entirely new era in which cooling goes greener. Personal cooling is more efficient than traditional large-scale cooling in terms of energy consumption, so there is an urgency to promote the popularization of personal cooling. TORRAS upholds the concept that technology changes the future, and constantly encourages more users to start by adapting their lifestyles, thus contributing to a more sustainable world.

"COOLIFY 2 helps users create a personal temperature zone, which bears the mission of TORRAS to make people's lives better" - said Carrie Kong, CEO of TORRAS.

Features of COOLIFY 2:

Cool Down 27℉ in 1S: NTC smart temperature control and KU 2.0 chip make it possible to cool down 27°F in 1 second, driving heat away instantly. Comfortable Fit: Adjustable design with built-in silicone cushion enables COOLIFY 2 to fit easily around users' necks throughout their activities. 18 Hours Continuous Use: 3-hour charging provides 18 hours of battery life, ensuring a long-lasting cooling experience. Cooling & Heating 2 in 1 Device: In addition to beating the heat, it heats up when switched to heat mode to keep you warm on colder days. Stylish & Premium Design: 3 most popular colorways with innovative craft allow you to look cool and keep cool, perfectly keeping up with your style. Bladeless, Worry-free: Bladeless fan prevents your hair from getting pinched. Overcharge and short circuit protection make it safe enough for cooling.

TORRAS has been developing creative products in the fields of 3C electronics, vehicle accessories, and household appliances. Most of their products keep top sales all year round, and achieve high customer satisfaction. The newly launched COOLIFY 2, which stands out with its excellent cooling performance, is expected to be quickly recognized by the market!

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique". They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters, and have obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far, with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

