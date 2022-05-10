Arts District Brooklyn Arrives In New York City This Summer

Immersive & Experiential Arts Venue Opening In Greenpoint

Featuring The Us Premiere Of "Limitless Ai"

By The Internationally-Renowned Collective, Ouchhh Studio, Creator of the Award-Winning, Global Sensation "Poetic Ai" Seen By 1m Visitors in Paris

Also Featuring the Us Premiere Of "Flight" And "Séance"

Immersive Audio Experiences Created by Darkfield

JULY 2022

www.ArtsDistrictExperience.com

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtsDistrict Brooklyn (David Galpern and Charles Roy, co-founders), an immersive and experiential arts venue, will open this July, in Greenpoint (25 Franklin Street) — the media hub of Brooklyn. ArtsDistrict Brooklyn (a/k/a AD/BK) will feature the US premiere of "Limitless AI" by internationally-renowned artists Ferdi & Eylul Alici of Ouchhh Studio (Istanbul), creators of the award-winning 2018 global sensation, "Poetic AI," which was seen by 1 million visitors at Atelier des Lumières in Paris. For AD/BK, the artist couple has reimagined and expanded their original work as "Limitless AI," a 70-minute show, and for the first time, united the pieces with a narrative story consisting of five chapters, including "Poetic AI." Created from vast datasets of painting, science, and nature that were fed into an artificial intelligence algorithm that taught itself to create new works derived from those sources — 15 billion Leonardo da Vinci paintings and brushstrokes; millions of physics textbooks from Galileo to Stephen Hawking; and real-time depiction of a live musician's brainwaves as they emotionally respond to their own music — "Limitless AI" will be presented as a 10,000 square-foot immersive experience and feature over 70 projectors by Barco, cutting-edge sound design by Meyer Sound, and a live musical performance at every show.

Additionally, as part of the July venue opening, AD/BK will feature the US premiere of "Flight" and "Séance," the deeply intense, immersive, audio experiences that blend theatre, technology, and 360-degree sound. Created for thrill-seekers and novices alike by Darkfield (London), "Flight" and "Séance" are presented in complete darkness, inside customized 40-foot shipping containers, and have played to sold-out houses in the UK, Australia, Mexico, and South Korea.

AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences — unmediated by goggles or glasses — with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, music, film, live entertainment and more. The AD/BK 25,000 square-foot footprint will also house a daytime/pre-show café with free Wi-Fi, open to area residents and visitors, and an open-air patio space with outdoor seating. An NFT gallery with works for sale from the mainstage show is also planned as part of the launch of the venue.

AD/BK FOUNDERS

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn founders David Galpern and Charles Roy have been creating immersive shows and venues and commercially viable entertainment for over 20 years. Based in Toronto, the innovative duo has conceived and produced tech-enabled Broadway-scale musicals, sold-out immersive entertainment experiences, live performance centres, and multiple immersive exhibition halls. They have partnered with some of the top experiential creators in the world, bringing together unparalleled creative talent and globally recognized IP. The work of the executive team has generated billions in box office revenue across live entertainment and film.

AD/BK CREATIVE TEAM

David Galpern (co-founder, producer); Charles Roy (co-founder, producer); Ferdi & Eylul Alici (artists-in-residence; co-creative directors); Ouchhh Studio (conceptual design). For Darkfield: Andrea Salazar (executive director), David Rosenberg & Glen Neath (artistic directors), Victoria Eyton (creative producer).

TICKETS & SHOWTIMES

Location: 25 Franklin Street (Greenpoint) Brooklyn, NY 11222.

Ticketing by Fever. All three shows can be enjoyed in one outing, or purchased à la carte with pricing and a playing schedule to be announced. Visit ArtsDistrictExperience.com to sign-up for on-sale notification.

Media Contact:

Adriana Douzos, 917-749-3977, 336120@email4pr.com

Rose Kuo, 336120@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arts-district-brooklyn-arrives-in-new-york-city-this-summer-301544092.html

SOURCE ARTS DISTRICT BROOKLYN