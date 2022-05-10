Payfare Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Marco Margiotta, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") PAY and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's listing to TSX and open the market.
Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce. For further information please visit www.payfare.com
