XFL Announces Scouting and Consulting Partnerships to Enhance its Football Operations Team Ahead of the Upcoming 2023 Season

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced scouting and consulting partnerships with Inside the League ("ITL") and FBXchange ("FBX") that will support and further enhance the XFL's football operations department as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 season.

"Since January, our football operations team has been busy attending the NFL Combine, all-star and bowl games and college pro days to start identifying the next wave of rising stars in football," said Russ Brandon, XFL President. "These partnerships are incremental to the fantastic team we have started to build at the XFL and will help improve efficiencies and round out capabilities across our football operations department. We deeply value collaboration in all forms, and in working with Inside the League and FBXchange, we are able to combine scouting efforts, expand our coverage of events, leverage premium data and, ultimately, populate our player pool. We are looking forward to working together and recruiting high-quality, talented players to create an elite football forum."

Inside the League

Founded by Neil Stratton, Inside the League is an online consultancy for professionals who work within the football ecosystem, including agents, financial planners, combine trainers, scouts, coaches and more. Inside the League provides in-depth scouting reports written by former NFL scouts, verified measures for the 2021 and 2022 draft classes, and a database of agents and other information for the 2017-2022 draft classes.

Inside the League recently helped facilitate an agent roundtable with the XFL and NFLPA as the XFL's football operations department continues to scout and recruit for its 2023 season.

Doug Whaley, Senior Vice President, Player Personnel, at the XFL, added, "Neil and ITL have been a key fixture in the football ecosystem, disseminating important information from player evaluations, supporting agent prep, facilitating scouting forums and connecting players with football professionals to help further their careers. We are excited to be partnering with such a respected and trusted source in the industry."

FBXchange

FBX is a one-of-a-kind interactive pro football player personnel system – designed for teams' scouts and operations staff – with 15 years of historical player transactions and measurables data from pro circuits, all-star games and combines. FBX is the only online and up-to-date database with complete player history across all professional football leagues, including NFL, CFL, XFL, AAF, AFL, UFL & WLAF.

The XFL and FBX will work together to pair resources from FBX's database with the XFL's player data to create a best-in-class player database. FBX will also assist the XFL in streamlining player signings and other transactions.

"FBX has been operating behind the scenes following some of the most established football leagues and players around the world, and we are thrilled to see this partnership with the XFL renewed," said Dan Rambo, the design and data content partner at FBX. "We have always been about the data, making it efficient to find, report and recall players, and keeping it relevant to the specific needs of each team or scout to create that personal touch to meet their tailored needs. We've done this for 15 years and feel confident we can deliver the platform to work in sync with the XFL."

XFL Today

The XFL will kick off in February 2023. Over the past few months, the XFL's football operations department, led by Marc Ross and Doug Whaley, has made several key hires, including Dean Blandino as Vice President of Officiating and Playing Rules Innovation. The XFL recently announced an exclusive partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy to identify the next best players in football and offer more opportunities to play professional football. In April, the XFL revealed its head coaches for the 2023 season: Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson.

This summer, the XFL will host a series of player showcases in six cities across the United States in partnership with the American National Combines ("ANC"). These showcases will give prospective football players a chance to exhibit their skills in front of XFL coaches and personnel directors.

About Inside The League

Founded in 2002, Inside the League (ITL) publishes a daily industry blog as well as multiple newsletter series, videos and Zoom sessions targeted at various levels of the business. The leader in NFL agent exam prep, ITL also offers a study guide and two practice exams for agent hopefuls and hosts various football-related events throughout the year, including an annual scouting awards seminar at the NFL Combine. Neil Stratton, founder of ITL, speaks on the football industry at seminars and conferences across the country and serves as an advisor to the Fort Worth, Texas-based College Gridiron Showcase, which enters its ninth season in 2023.

About FBX

FBXchange.com ("FBX") is a one-of-a-kind interactive, web-based pro football player personnel system designed for teams' scouts and operations staff, amalgamating over 150,000 college, pro, and global player profiles, 15 years of historical player transactions, and measurables data from pro circuits, all-star games, combines with various other reporting functionalities. FBX is the only online and up-to-date database with complete player history across all professional football leagues, including NFL, CFL, XFL, AAF, AFL, UFL & WLAF in a detailed and dynamic environment. FBX offers a comprehensive and inexpensive solution to FIND, REPORT & RECALL players for the much sought-after competitive edge required by today's leading football organizations. For more information, please visit: fbxchange.com.

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

