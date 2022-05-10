LYNX AIR ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION OUT OF HALIFAX

To celebrate, Lynx is launching a two-day 50 per cent off seat sale.
HALIFAX, NS, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - At a press event in Halifax today, Lynx Air (Lynx) announced the addition of two Halifax routes to its network, creating links from Halifax to each of Calgary and Edmonton. These services are in addition to the previously announced services between Halifax and each of Hamilton and Toronto, which will commence on June 29, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
As of July 14, 2022, Lynx will commence five through-flights a week each way from Calgary to Halifax. On July 30, 2022, the airline will commence two through-flights a week each way from Edmonton to Halifax. At that point, Lynx will be flying a total of 14 flights a week in and out of Halifax, which is more than 2,600 seats weekly. The Edmonton and Calgary "through-flights" will operate via Toronto or Hamilton, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination. Fares to and from Halifax start from as low as $59.00* one way, including taxes.
Today's announcement comes just one day after Lynx announced an expansion of services to St John's. The airline reported that the expansion of its Halifax and St. John's route network is in response to strong demand for flights to Atlantic Canada.
The new Halifax flights are now on sale and to celebrate, Lynx is launching a limited time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off base fares on all Halifax routes. The sale will run for 48-hours starting May 10, 2022, at 12 noon ADT and will end on May 12, 2022 at 11:59pm ADT. For full sale details and to reserve a discounted seat, please visit FlyLynx.com.
Canada's new ultra-affordable airline launched its first flight just over a month ago and has been rapidly ramping up of its network in the lead-up to the busy summer period. Lynx tickets are on sale now for 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.
"Lynx is proud to be bringing competition and choice to beautiful Atlantic Canada," says Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. "Halifax is Canada's second largest coastal city, and gateway to beautiful Nova Scotia, renowned for its fresh seafood, striking lighthouses and stunning natural landscapes. We are excited to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for people to visit this wonderful region."
Round Trip Market
Service Starts
Weekly Frequencies
Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC
April 7, 2022
7x
Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON
April 11, 2022
12 x (from June 28)
Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC
April 15, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC
April 15, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB
April 19, 2022
4x
Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB
April 19, 2022
2x
Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON
April 28, 2022
7x
Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB
May 5, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC
May 12, 2022
2x
Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL
June 28, 2022
2x
Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON
June 29, 2022
2x
Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS
June 29, 2022
2x
Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS
June 30, 2022
3x
Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON
July 14, 2022
5x
7x (from July 30)
Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL**
July 14, 2022
5x
Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS **
July 14, 2022
5x
Calgary, AB to St John's, NL**
July 16, 2022
2x
Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS**
July 30, 2022
2x
Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.
* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date
** Denotes a Through Flight operating via Toronto
Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.
Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.
SOURCE Lynx Air
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.