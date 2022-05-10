Reshma Saujani and Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon to Join FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit as Guest Co-Chairs

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE has announced that Reshma Saujani, activist and founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, and Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, angel investor and CEO of All Raise, a nonprofit on a mission to accelerate the success of female and nonbinary investors, founders, and operators in tech, will join the FORTUNE Most Powerful Women community as guest co-chairs of the 2022 MPW Summit. Presented in collaboration with confirmed partners to date— AARP, Deloitte, Diligent, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce, TPG, Walton Family Foundation, Workday, and YPO—this year's Summit explores the theme "Realizing Your Power." The Summit is scheduled to take place October 10-12, at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA.
Michal Lev-Ram, Editorial Director of FORTUNE Live Media says, "We are beyond grateful to have both Schumacher-Hodge Dixon and Saujani join us at this critical moment for women across our country and our world. Both leaders have worked hard to elevate women, economically and politically, and have reached across diverse, expansive networks in order to do so. We are excited to tap into their expertise and passion for change as we gear up for this year's Most Powerful Women Summit."
Of her participation in the event, Schumacher-Hodge Dixon says, "I am honored to serve as co-chair of this year's Most Powerful Women Summit. I strongly believe in the catalytic power of convening women to create a better world. Serving as a bridge builder, I look forward to helping the women of today lay a foundation that ensures a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future for the women of tomorrow."
Saujani, who is also the author of the bestselling book Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (And Why It's Different Than You Think), says, "As a founder and CEO, FORTUNE MPW has been an invaluable community for me over the years, and I'm honored to now serve as guest co-chair for the MPW Summit at this critical time for women's leadership. I look forward to furthering the important work of addressing the economic impact of gender equality and building a more inclusive future for us all."
Saujani and Schumacher-Hodge Dixon will be joining MPW Summit co-chairs Lev-Ram, FORTUNE Senior Writer Maria Aspan, FORTUNE Executive Editor Kristen Bellstrom, and FORTUNE Senior Editor Beth Kowitt in conversation with prominent women from across industries, including Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy; Roz Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance; Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO, TIAA; Michelle Gass, Chief Executive Officer, Kohl's; Kirsten Green, Founder and Managing Partner, Forerunner Ventures; Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group; Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International; and Lisa Osborne Ross, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman.
FORTUNE MPW began as a list in 1998, and has since evolved into an extraordinary leadership community, convening the preeminent women in business—along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, and the arts—for wide-ranging conversations that inspire and deliver practical advice. For more information, visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-most-powerful-women-membership-2022/.
