Hudson Link Deepens Partnership with New York State to Expand Access to Education for Incarcerated Individuals

Green Haven Correctional Facility becomes the sixth location to provide in-person education for the incarcerated through Hudson Link programming

STORMVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in time for National Second Chance Month, Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison , a nonprofit organization run by formerly incarcerated individuals working to promote second chances, announced a new chapter in its vital partnership with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYSDOCCS), for improving access to higher educational opportunities within correctional facilities. This partnership recently expanded with the launch of Hudson Link's sixth college-in-prison program site, set to be housed at Green Haven Correctional facility this spring. This newest facility will offer incarcerated individuals the opportunity to earn associate degrees via Columbia-Greene Community College.

In support of the partnership between NYSDOCCS and Hudson Link, and the need to expand educational opportunities in correctional facilities, Aventiv Technologies is donating free communications to ensure Hudson Link academic coordinators can engage with incarcerated students regularly, helping answer questions, provide class updates and support their overall education achievement goals. All universities that operate within the Hudson Link program have received donated communications from Aventiv.

Green Haven Correctional facility is the newest location to have access to post-secondary education through Hudson Link. Across New York State, Hudson Link and all the other college programs, along with Aventiv Technologies, which collaborate with NYSDOCCS, are viewed as the gold standard for education in corrections. All sites that operate within the Hudson Link program, as well as all other college programs in NYSDOCCS facilities, have received donated communications for college purposes from Aventiv.

"When an incarcerated individual is provided a pathway to higher education, there is an increased sense of self-worth and a renewed drive to pursue greater social and financial success when returning home," said Sean Pica, executive director of Hudson Link. "Going to prison isn't rock bottom, but failing in prison is. Through our partnerships, we are helping the incarcerated succeed instead of fail through the power of education."

Studies have demonstrated the decisive role that education can play in the future of those reentering society. Across the U.S., more than 67 % of previously incarcerated people find themselves serving time again within just three years of their initial release date. However, less than two percent of Hudson Link graduates return to prison for a new crime within this three-year period. In all, people who participate in educational programs within correctional facilities are 43% less likely to return to incarceration.

"Organizations like Hudson Link are providing hope through a renewed emphasis on education within the rehabilitation process," said Anthony Annucci, Acting Commissioner of NYSDOCCS. "Their mission reflects DOCCS' commitment to improving the future of public safety through evidence-based programs that secure second chances rather than continued recidivism. We are proud to align with Hudson Link and look forward to expanding in the near future."

Since its establishment in 1998, Hudson Link has awarded over 800 degrees across its program sites, partnering with 10 colleges and providing support for over 1,400 released students, many of whom have returned home to become leaders and role models within their communities.

"Nothing is more important than in-person engagements. Our tablet technology is a supplemental tool to support those relationships and educational efforts – working together is how we can create and deliver real opportunities for the incarcerated," said Dave Abel, CEO of Aventiv Technologies. "New York DOCCS and Hudson Link are driving forces behind giving incarcerated people the opportunity to build their new lives through education, and we're proud to partner with them and invest in their programming. Education can change the trajectory of someone's life, and we can help support in-person education classes with tablet technology so incarcerated individuals have the tools they need to earn a successful second chance."

Students enrolling in the expanded Green Haven program will attend classes four days a week in the evening. As the program develops, Hudson Link will seek to establish a pipeline for participants to continue their educational achievements by pursuing bachelor's degrees.

Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison has provided college education, life skills, and reentry support to currently and formerly incarcerated people so they can make a positive impact on their own lives, their families, and communities, resulting in lower rates of recidivism, incarceration, and poverty. Their holistic program structure follows each student at six correctional facilities in New York State through their academic journey with services including pre-college and college readiness courses, on-site academic coordinators, tutoring, computer labs, instructional support, and reentry services such as clothing, housing, technology, employment services, and continuing education. Since its founding in 1998, Hudson Link has awarded over 800 degrees and welcomed 1,400 alumni of the program home to their families and communities.

