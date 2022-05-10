New social shopping platform Prismpop has raised $5M total seed funding to help consumers discover what to buy.

Prismpop bridges social content, influencers, and e-commerce to support Gen Y and Z consumption habits
PASADENA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of beauty, fashion and other female-oriented products can be massive, confusing and saturated, even to its most dedicated consumers, especially when they are shopping online more than ever. So much so that, Prismpop was created to help female consumers discover what to buy in the e-commerce world.
Starting as a Santa Monica-based Mucker Capital (known for funding Honey and TaskRabbit) incubated company, Prismpop has announced that they have raised $5 million in total funding to-date. The new round of seed fundraising was led by Female Founders Fund, the largest seed fund investing female entrepreneurs, participated by Foundation Capital, Revolution Capital, Plum Ventures, Mucker Capital and Uphonest Capital. Additional investors from the previous round include Unshackled Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group, Sequoia Capital (Scout Fund), Plug and Play, and more.
Prismpop's social shopping platform aims to amplify the creation and sharing of female lifestyle content so that consumers could be equipped with authentic information from the shopping community while they discover what to buy online.
Prismpop is headed by CEO and founder, Peggie Li, a Bytedance (known for Tik Tok) alumni who established their North American presence as its first U.S. member. Prior, she held digital media leadership roles at Maker Studios (acquired by Disney), AwesomenessTV (acquired by Dreamworks), Leaf Group, Fox Networks, and Sony Pictures.
"We want to empower female consumers with trustworthy information to make online purchasing decisions they can feel confident in," says Prismpop CEO Peggie Li. "From the world of cosmetics to fashion to fitness, our goal is to deliver personalized content and community interaction that inspires consumers into an evolved way of shopping. It's shopping and sharing with friends re-invented."
Prismpop's team is joined by members of industry-leading apps such as Grindr and Tik Tok, as well as co-founder and head of content Maggie Knox, formerly of Awesomeness TV/NBCUniversal, a multi-channel network focused on female teenage content.
About Prismpop
Prismpop is a female-oriented social shopping community focused on sharing insights and products that uplift your lifestyle. Find on mobile and the web your new favorite product, shopping advice, product reviews, beauty secrets, fashion tips, food ideas and more. prismpop.com
SOURCE Prismpop
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.