Modern on-demand security provider Snapt recognized at STEVIE® American Business Awards® 2022

The load balancing and security solution provider was honored with silver and bronze awards for their outstanding Nova and NovaSense platforms.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snapt is honored to announce that they were named the winner of two Stevie® Awards at the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The tech leader received the silver award in "Cloud Infrastructure" and the bronze award for "International Data Protection Solution." This year, more than 3,700 nominations were submitted for consideration from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Still, Snapt stood out among competitors and received great recognition from the judging panel.

One of the anonymous judges commented on Snapt's innovative threat intelligence solution, NovaSense. "As enterprises continue to move to the cloud, it becomes essential to have data protection and security plans in place. I believe that Snapt's solutions are well-positioned to assist enterprises, especially in the cloud. I found it intriguing how Snapt's solution can predict the security incidents based on the firewalls available in points-of-presence (POPs) across the internet."

Nova allows for dynamic load balancing and web application and API protection built for real-time hyperscale, multi-cloud, and modern architectures with a SaaS delivery model. The platform allows users to take control of their websites, apps, and APIs with a centralized control plane and near-zero latency. The Snapt solution has already proven extremely valuable for the e-Commerce industry, ensuring that servers remain stable during high-frequency times like Black Friday. Snapt also has customizable solutions for the education sector, assuring that servers and connections are always reliable and secure. The solutions provided by Snapt are also tailored to the needs of financial service providers, managed service providers and government agencies.

"Great entry! It clearly demonstrates its success and achievement as Nova provides centralized control, visibility, and security for your application pipeline. More than just another load balancer, Nova provides a decoupled control plane and data plane for hyper-scale application delivery, hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, and Al enhanced security as standard. Well done!" stated another panel judge, who likewise remains anonymous to ensure a fair judging process.

Dave Blakey, Co-CEO and Founder of Snapt, is thrilled with the recognition and pleased with the results Snapt has already achieved. "Our team's dedication, hard work, and push for successful results have delivered innovative platforms that have convinced the esteemed jurors." The whole leadership team is highly appreciative of our hard-working staff and supportive customers, who have enabled us to push boundaries and build better products."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.http://stevieawards.com/aba/awards-gala-tickets

About Snapt

Snapt provides future-proof load balancing and security solutions that are cloud-neutral and platform-agnostic. Snapt eliminates downtime and automatically scales your sites and applications to ensure maximum responsiveness. Using a single pane of glass, our solutions deliver centralized control and intelligence for all your clouds, platforms, architectures, and applications.

Snapt lets you embrace change on your terms — we grow, shift, and evolve with you. Snapt provides the lowest total cost of ownership while providing high performance and fast, expert support from day one.

For more information, visit http://www.snapt.net.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

