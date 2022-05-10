AerAdvise, the international aviation technical asset management services subsidiary of Tekunh Group, today announces the appointment of Mick Byrt, as Chief Operating Officer of Technical Operations in the AerAdvise business effective 2nd May 2022

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Byrt will report to Pat Toner Group CEO. Mike has over 35 years' experience in the aviation industry and has most recently held the position of Technical Services Director & founder of the CAMO business inside the Atlantic Aviation Group since January 2017. Throughout the course of his long career, he has held a series of senior technical roles with international organisations including Shannon Aerospace (Lufthansa Group) & Part M Aviation.
Toner said:
"Our AerAdvise business is poised for long-term growth, with an established operational platform Dublin and Ireland recognised as the international centre of excellence for aircraft leasing. Mike has overseen the transformation of several aviation technical businesses into global multi-tier service providers with sustainable, profitable portfolio's of business and we are very pleased he will be leading AerAdvise into the next phase of its expansion."
Byrt said:
"AerAdvise is a fantastic technical consultancy platform to the aviation industry, with a targeted range of service streams, a wealth of talent and established reputations at internationally. With market conditions improving markedly, I look forward to working with Pat and the broader operational team to grow the business further."
AerAdvise provide CAMO Services and Technical Services support to a broad range of customers in the airline and aircraft leasing fields.
AerAdvise can be contacted to discuss more about the services capabilities provided on info@aeradvise.com, as well as further information on their CAMO approvals.
