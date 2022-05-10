York Regional Police Service investigation results in police officer arrest

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is aware of the arrest of Cst. Yahsif Israel Mane Monter following an investigation by the York Regional Police. Cst. Mane Monter is a member of the RCMP's Toronto North Transnational Organized Crime unit.

The RCMP is cooperating with the York Regional Police as they continue their investigation.

Cst. Mane Monter has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 279.01 of the Criminal Code ;

; Forgery, contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Code ;

; Animal Cruelty, contrary to Section 445(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device contrary to Section 92(3) of the Criminal Code.

At this time, Cst. Mane Monter has been suspended with pay. His duty status will be continually assessed and an internal Code of Conduct investigation remains active and on-going.

These allegations are serious and difficult to comprehend. As a police service, we work diligently to investigate instances of human trafficking and bring the offenders to justice, and we share this commitment with our law enforcement partners. Canadians and our law enforcement partners can trust that our priority continues to be the integrity of the investigations and the safety and security of the public we serve.

For further information about the investigation please contact the York Regional Police.

