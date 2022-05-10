Congressional Candidate and University of Chicago Economics Graduate, Niki Conforti, on Inflation

WHEATON, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a candidate for Illinois' 6th Congressional District, I see how inflation has adversely impacted the people of my District with higher prices for everyday items, like food and gas. The Federal Reserve's and the White House's lack of early action to these inflationary concerns has hurt the American people – and we will all pay the price for their inaction.
Inflation certainly has not been transitory, as Fed Chairman Yellen and the White House claimed it was early last year. In fact, it has gone on so long that it has woven itself into the fabric of our economy.
Even after finally recognizing that inflation was not transitory, the Fed waited 5 months to act. To make up for lost time, they finally rose interest rates by 50 basis points. An interest rate hike of this magnitude has not been seen since May 2000 – over 2 decades.
This long delay will force them to raise rates in larger increments and do so more often over the course of the year. Rapid consecutive rate hikes like this are tricky. While raising rates is the typical solution, doing so in a rapid fashion is a balancing act. It puts the economy at risk of slipping into recession, which many Economists now believe is inevitable.
Since inflation has gone on for so long, many other factors have now come into play that are putting upward pressure on inflation. Those include energy prices, supply chain issues, labor wage increases, and the higher price of raw materials.
Without this Administration aggressively addressing all factors with a full 360 approach, the Fed faces having to raise interest rates in a way that will jeopardize economic stability. Doing this at a time when the world food supply is at risk due to the war in Ukraine, putting even more upward pressure on prices, will create a perfect storm and jettison the USA into a difficult time where the American people will be the ones paying the price.
For Immediate Release
Media Contact: Joel Edwards
info@conforti4congress.com
For More Information on the Conforti for Congress Campaign:
Contact: info@conforti4congress.com or call 630.296.4226
www.conforti4congress.com
SOURCE Conforti for Congress
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.