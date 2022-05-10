CGT Staffing Works to Mitigate the Impact of "The Great Resignation"

A sharp rise in mass resignations threatens to derail business efficiency for many organizations, particularly among their IT personnel. Business sustainability is now a question of strategic hiring and retention.
PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As with most professional functions, the IT workforce has not been immune to the "Great Resignation." A worldwide dilemma, the US alone has seen 6.3 million total resignations – the highest in its history. Working amid dwindling teams to support manifold business needs, IT personnel now contend with even greater responsibilities and more pressing demands for their time in hybrid work environments. In conjunction, the sheer volume of outgoing tech talent poses a real data and security risk to many organizations.
"Given the lack of precedence for any such shift in recent memory, the situation is complex," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "We acknowledge the precarious nature of rising cybersecurity threats, and conversely, the pressures felt by many of our partners' IT teams, and we're proud to have helped them navigate these turbulent shifts. IT has always been our specialty, and we take great pride in pairing capable talent with the organizations most in need of niche technological skills sets."
A strategic first step for any business seeking to mitigate the impact of mass resignation and reshuffling is to take note of the relative disparity between inflation and compensation, particularly within specialized roles. Secondarily, each business must realistically examine the increased workload being apportioned to IT teams, particularly those dealing with the complexities of hybrid work. In looking critically at its business model, organizational hierarchy, and pay and benefits structure, each company can begin to analyze its IT hiring and retention more strategically.
"Above all, we want our partners to see the great pride we take in ensuring long-term professional matches," said Welge, "In the midst of the current talent shortage, we understand more than ever that flexible staffing solutions are the key to sustainable success. It's not simply about hiring anymore – business need the flexibility of contract-to-hire engagements and the managed and payroll solutions that ensure they can weather current market volatility and manage their spend more effectively."
About CGT Staffing
Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.
Media Contact:
Harton Semple
438 Division Street, Sewickley, PA 15143
(800) 813-4595 media@cgtstaffing.com
SOURCE CGT Staffing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.