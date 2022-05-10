Tabling of Leaders' Debates Commission Report on the 2021 Federal Election

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, issued the following statement:
"Leaders' debates play an essential role in Canada's federal elections. They engage Canadians in our democracy and promote meaningful participation in the federal electoral process. Providing a forum for Canadians to observe federal leaders, while also providing information on different political parties and their policy priorities and visions for the country, is key to fostering a healthy democracy. We welcome the release of the Leaders' Debates Commission report on the 2021 federal election, which Parliamentary Secretary Jennifer O'Connell tabled in Parliament today."
"This report summarizes the Commission's work during the 2021 election and shares recommendations that will help shape future leaders' debates. The Commission aspires to make the debates more predictable, reliable, and stable, and supports more open and transparent debates to reach a greater number of diverse Canadians."
"I would like to thank the Debates Commissioner, the Right Honourable David Johnston, for his leadership and thoughtful assessment of the 2021 debates. We are reviewing the report and I look forward to considering the recommendations to identify ways in which leaders' debates can continue to serve the public interest."
