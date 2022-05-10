GOLDENROD COMPANIES / TETRAD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE DEBUT OF THE SCARLET HOTEL IN LINCOLN, NE

Bringing elevated style and sophisticated charm to Lincoln, Nebraska.

LINCOLN, Neb., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio, a family of independent boutique full-service hotels bound by their indie spirit and heart for connecting people and places, announces the opening of the remarkably designed 154 room The Scarlet Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The only hotel in partnership with the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, and located on the Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), just minutes away from the legendary Memorial Stadium , Bob Devaney Sport Center, Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium, Ice Box, and Historic Haymarket , The Scarlet Hotel is expected to become the top choice for visitors looking to experience a blending of midwest values, sophisticated charm, and elevated style.

Mark Mitchell General Manager said, "The Scarlet Hotel was crafted with the heart and hospitality of Nebraskans in mind, so each guest is guaranteed to experience what Nebraska is known for. From homegrown generosity, and genuine connection, to modern charm and innovation, we created each stay to feel tailored uniquely for each guest so that no matter how they choose to spend their visit, quality and comfort remain the common theme."

The Scarlet Hotels' 154 stylish guest rooms are designed to live up to Nebraska's motto, "the good life," by instilling unique local touches to each room while paying homage to Nebraska's local towns and homegrown heroes. The pet-friendly guest rooms are named after small towns in Nebraska, while three suites are named after prominent leaders. As guests walk into their room, they're transported to that town through custom artwork, exclusively crafted historical facts, and a placard stating the town's name, and the current population.

With campus and city views abound, in-room amenities include complimentary wifi, Eduroam to Big Ten faculty and students, oversized chairs or sitting areas, and modern-day conveniences like an equipped workspace, Nespresso coffee maker, large screen television, mini-refrigerator, and more. Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center, yoga room, and complimentary shuttle service to and from the airport, haymarket, and within Lincoln.

Thanks to genuine connections with local farmers and small businesses, The Scarlet Hotel showcases the diverse products produced in-state, giving visitors a taste of Nebraska through the freshest ingredients and elevated American cuisine. Whether guests start their day off with a locally roasted coffee from The Good Life Coffee Shop, want a hearty bite at the signature restaurant, Well & Good, or a fancy signature cocktail from the rooftop bar, The Barred Owl, the potential of making a genuine connection is limitless. All of the outlets are available to the public. The rooftop bar is guaranteed to be the locals new favorite place to be.

The Scarlet Hotel has provided the University of Nebraska - Lincoln a 2,400-square-foot space on the south end of the first floor which will become the new home for the Hospitality, Restaurant, and Tourism Management program. The space will offer office suites, classrooms, and a commercial training kitchen for their students.

The Scarlet Hotel makes it easy and convenient to host any private meeting or event internally as well as at the NIC Conference Center offering on-site catering to both locations. The NIC Conference Center can accommodate 400 guests while inside the hotel there is 1,328 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. Located on the 6th floor, The Barred Owl and The Founders Room offer breathtaking views of Memorial Stadium and the city of Lincoln skyline.

The Scarlet Hotel designed the guest experience with innovation and sustainability in mind. Upon arrival, guests have the option of utilizing vehicle charging stations. The Scarlet is a leader in sustainability, thanks to its partnership with Nebraska Innovation Campus and the forward-thinking minds that designed the Centralized Renewable Energy System that assists in regulating the hotel's temperature and allows the hotel to leave less of a carbon footprint.

Contact:

Kelly Lavin

thescarlet@bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldenrod-companies--tetrad-corporation-announces-the-debut-of-the-scarlet-hotel-in-lincoln-ne-301544034.html

SOURCE The Scarlet Hotel