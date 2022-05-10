Brand New Marketing Launches Performance Marketing Program to Help Dallas Small Businesses

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Dallas is home to approximately 60,000 small businesses, a trend that has continued to increase over the past decade. And while Dallas is a popular place for entrepreneurs to launch business ventures, many factors in today's environment make it increasingly difficult for small businesses to succeed. This is why Brand New Marketing, a Dallas digital marketing agency, is launching a performance marketing program designed specifically to help North Texas small businesses grow online.

"It's a tough market for small businesses, especially when most small business owners don't have a firm grasp on what works and what doesn't when it comes to marketing," said James Hunt, CEO of Brand New Marketing. "Many agencies will try to convince you that social media is where you should be investing your time and money, because your customers are using social media. While that's true, these channels generally produce low organic reach and poor conversions. Ask any small business owner if posting to social media is increasing sales. Most will say no."

Brand New Marketing states Dallas small businesses should be focused on performance marketing, not brand marketing, if they want to generate more website traffic, phone calls, and sales.

"Our agency has developed a performance marketing program for small businesses that focuses on what really matters. Instead of trying to generate followers, likes, and comments on social media we've developed a suite of services that targets customers who are searching for your product or service online. We send those customers to your website where they can learn more about your business, product, and potentially make a purchase. We track the entire process using analytic software, which allows us to measure return on investment. Clients who are enrolled in the program have seen great success," says Hunt.

The agency's small business performance marketing program starts at $2,500 a month and lasts 3 months. Services offered in the program include strategy, branding, website design, search engine optimization (SEO), and Google pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

Brand New Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency in Dallas that's provided marketing services to small businesses since 2013. They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and have won numerous awards as a North Texas marketing agency. To learn more about Brand New Marketing, or to inquire about their small business performance marketing program, visit their website at www.thebrandnewmarketing.com.

