Carson Group Adds $800M AUA Karn Couzens & Associates to Growing Partner Network

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karn Couzens & Associates, Inc., a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Farmington and Wallingford, Conn. announced today that it is joining Carson Wealth. The 10-person team is led by managing directors and wealth advisors, Robert A. Karn, JD, LLM, CFP® and Jeffrey P. Couzens, CFP® and has $800 million in assets under advisement.
"There were a lot of reasons why we chose to partner with Carson," explains Robert Karn. "But one of the biggest reasons was the industry-leading technology available to us as Carson Wealth and what that will enable us to do for our clients. These tools will help streamline our clients' digital experience, making it easier for them to visualize their financial plan, access their investments and communicate with our team."
Robert Karn has been helping high-net-worth families and businesses discover and plan for their financial goals for nearly 40 years. Karn began his career in financial services when he and wealth advisor, Jim Couzens opened Karn Couzens & Associates in 1987.
Jeffrey Couzens joined Karn Couzens & Associates, Inc. in 1997, following in his father, Jim's footsteps.
"Our goal has always been to deliver maximum value to our clients and provide them with a 'best-in-class' experience," said Jeffrey Couzens. "Aligning with a trusted partner like Carson will allow us more time to foster true partnerships with our clients and help them live their best lives by developing plans to help them prioritize and achieve their financial goals."
"Bob and Jeffrey have built a tremendous multigenerational family business, dedicated to serving the greater Hartford area," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "As part of the Carson Wealth team, they have access to resources to secure their firm's legacy and provide so much more for their clients – comprehensive financial planning, trust services, insurance solutions, tax strategy and a dedicated investment management team."
"Carson's extensive network gives us a succession plan that supports our existing team and reinforces the work we're committed to doing for our clients," added Karn. "We believe we are now even better positioned to look toward the future with renewed confidence."
Karn Couzens & Associates, LLC, will be the 35th Carson Wealth branded office in the U.S.
Carson currently manages $20 billion in assets and serves more than 40,000 families through its advisory network, including 35 Carson Wealth offices. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.
About Carson
Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $20 billion in assets and serves more than 40,000 families among its advisor network of 120 partner offices, including 35 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.
Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.
Press Contact:
Megan Belt
531.231.2539
meganbelt@carsongroup.com
SOURCE Carson Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.