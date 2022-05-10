Fletcher Knight, a leading global brand strategy and innovation consulting firm, announces the launch of FK LiveLabs™ - delivering Agile Market Research Solutions to build better brands

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies across CPG, OTC, pharma, retail and financial services are rapidly adapting their research approaches to optimize both product innovation and brand digital experiences. Anticipating these evolving needs, FK LiveLabsTM has launched a full range of breakthrough Agile Research and Analytics solutions to help companies consistently boost their chances of in-market success.
Agile Market Research
FK's Agile Qualitative and Quantitative Research tools are designed to quickly and scientifically uncover, build on and scale up consumer insight with real-time feedback and new-found efficiency. Fast and flexible, agile research enables brands to quickly iterate and adapt new products, concepts, campaigns and growth initiatives, so they can test, learn and refine -- and march into the market with less risk and more confidence.
Agile research technologies are at the forefront with seamless digital connection to consumers and customers through interactive UX based research, statistical modeling and predictive modeling. Looking forward, agile market research is poised to move into metaverse and gamification experiences that will enable rapid iteration of new product and service solutions through collaboration and co-creation with consumers and customers.
Cutting Edge Tools and Techniques
FK's LiveLabsTM agile research tools have been proven to reveal fresh consumer insight and business-building brand opportunity. The FK team has delivered brand results through:
- Rapid concept and messaging testing through conjoint and discrete choice analytics to optimize prior to evaluative screening
- Aspirational lifestyle segmentation using an adaptive image-driven max-diff technique that uncovers distinct lifestyle consumer segments
- Flexible brand tracking tools that allow for a one-time-only "quick dip" as a brand health check-up
To read the full article and see the complete array of FK LiveLabsTM products, please visit
https://fklivelabs.com/fk-insights/agile-market-research-solutions-introducing-fklivelabs/
Fletcher Knight Inc. is a global brand strategy and innovation consulting firm that partners with the world's leading companies to build bigger, better brands. Key capabilities include brand strategy, innovation strategy, consumer insight, brand design, segmentation, brand positioning, brand architecture and new concept development. For more information, visit www.fletcherknight.com.
FK LiveLabsTM provides agile qualitative and quantitative market research solutions for the world's leading brands. We help our clients connect with consumers, patients, influencers, professionals, experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to uncover forward-thinking insights and data that propel growth. For more information on FK LiveLabsTM, visit www.fklivelabs.com.
SOURCE Fletcher Knight
