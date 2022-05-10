Hydro Flask Receives U.S. ITC General Exclusion Order to Combat Counterfeiting

The order issued by the ITC prohibits the illegal importation of counterfeit Hydro Flask products into the country

BEND, Ore., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited HELE brand, announces a landmark order issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) that protects Hydro Flask's intellectual property rights at the border. In January 2022, the U.S. ITC issued a General Exclusion Order prohibiting the importation of any infringing or counterfeit Hydro Flask products by anyone. This is a rare and strong order offered by the U.S. ITC and it will be enforced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This General Exclusion Order is part of a multifaceted strategy to enforce Hydro Flask's intellectual property rights and expand its brand protection initiatives.

"This ITC General Exclusion Order marks a very important achievement in our efforts to ensure our consumers are receiving legitimate, high-quality Hydro Flask products that we are known for," said Helen of Troy Home & Outdoor President Larry Witt. "The sweeping restriction is not taken lightly, and as one of the most prestigious general exclusion orders to receive, we are taking immediate action with U.S. customs enforcement officers to educate and inform appropriate identification of the violation of our intellectual property at every level."

"With the rise in online shopping that has accelerated over the last few years, this is a pressing problem for many popular and authentic global brands. We're fortunate to have the U.S. Government's support in helping to alleviate the risks that these counterfeit products pose to consumers," continued Witt. "Our proactive approach is the next step to ending the exchange of counterfeit products so we can continue to deliver authentic products backed by our Let's Go™ Promise that guarantees a lifetime of adventure."

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good innovations like the Day Escape™ Soft Coolers to the Outdoor Kitchen dining collection, Hydro Flask's delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let's Go! Its giving program, Parks For All, supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring and investing in public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

