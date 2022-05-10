Mayor Simmons to Participate in Riko's Pizza Ribbon Cutting Event for New Store in Stamford, CT

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Caroline Simmons, along with other prominent Stamford Government Officials and Chamber of Commerce members will be in attendance for a ribbon cutting event the evening of May 12th, 2022 at 5:30 pm. The new location for Riko's Pizza will be 2010 West Main Street, Stamford, CT. Remarks will be made by Mayor Simmons, and she will cut the ceremonial ribbon to welcome Riko's third corporate store to the Stamford, CT area.
Riko's Pizza is thankful to Mayor Simmons and the attendees for welcoming another Riko's Pizza store to the Stamford community. CFO, COO, Luigi Cardillo, shared that "We are pleased to announce continued growth and new job opportunities based in Stamford. We look forward to expanding our pizza concept in the area and offering more Stamford locals an opportunity to dine with us and experience our thin crust pizza and other unique high-quality products."
CEO, Rico Imbrogno, shared "Riko's motto is that family always comes first, and that means our customers always feel welcome and our employees feel valued. Our new Stamford location will offer the same welcoming atmosphere as our other corporate and franchise stores."
Riko's Pizza is currently offering franchise opportunities in the communities of Boston, Albany, Philadelphia and DC, as well as territories in North and South Caroline, Georgia, Florida and Texas.
About Riko's
Riko's Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind "thin crust" pizzeria with locations in Fairfield County, CT, New York, and Florida. Riko's brings something new to the table, and it's not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Those interested in joining the Riko's Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at steve@rikospizza.com, or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com.
SOURCE Riko's Pizza
