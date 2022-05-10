STAMPLER AUCTIONS COMMISSIONED FOR 2 DAY AUCTION OF WORLD'S LARGEST COLLECTION OF SAFES

OCALA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irving Isicoff Collection also known as the "International Museum of Safes" will be sold ABSOLUTE to the highest bidders piece by piece. This group of vintage and antique safes is unparalleled.
All bidding is online only virtualcast with live auction beginning at 10:00a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 25th and concluding on May 26th. Pre-bidding has begun.
Onsite preview of the assets will be by appointment only on Tuesday, May 24th from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Photographs and descriptions will be posted online. Visit www.stamplerauctions.com to register, view the terms and get all the details.
Several specimen safes will be sold including safes manufactured by Mosler, Diebold, Corliss, Ely Noriss, Soler, HHM, Victor, Manganese and many more. The majority of these safes are from the 1800's. Several were European made in the 1700's.
Harry Stampler, President of Stampler Auctions said "… there has never been an auction like this. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to bid on a piece of the finest and largest antique and vintage safe collections in the world."
Stampler Auctions is a full-service auction firm and has conducted auctions in 31 states. Founded in 1960, South Florida has been their headquarters since 1985. For more information contact Harry Stampler at 954.921.8888 or 800.330.BIDS (2437) or visit www.stamplerauctions.com.
SOURCE Stampler Auctions
