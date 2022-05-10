From Patient to Agent

Journal of Cardiac Failure's Patient Partner Perspective
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) published today the perspective from Jillianne Code, PhD, JCF's first patient partner to sit on the editorial board for the journal.
Dr. Code, a double heart transplant recipient, recounts her journey from being a patient to working with the journal to incorporate the patient voice within the editorial board of an academic medical journal. Dr. Code serves as the Knowledge Translation Editor for JCF and works alongside the editorial leadership on strategic direction, article evaluation and enhanced dissemination efforts. She has been instrumental in helping the journal launch a dedicated section which shares patient and co-patient stories – entitled "The Patient and Caregiver Center." This section has gone on to be one of many new journal components with exceptional engagement from readers.
"What started as a social media exchange with the new Editor-in-Chief has resulted in a collaboration of like-minded individuals aiming to improve the experience of all who are touched by heart failure - patients, family members, and clinicians alike," stated Dr. Code.
"It is such a unique privilege to have the platform to disseminate patient stories and voices in the context of academic publishing. At JCF, we focus on a large and ambitious mission – to publish high quality science and perspectives in heart failure for the purposes of improving the lives of our patients. Showcasing experiences in transplantation, mechanical circulatory support and heart failure more generally remind us that patients and their partners in care are at the center of everything we do. We are indebted to Dr. Code and other patient and co-patient contributors for the courage they demonstrate in sharing their stories and for teaching us how to be mindful of patient-specific issues we might not otherwise be attuned to."
The Patient Center perspective can be viewed at onlinejcf.com.
About the Journal of Cardiac Failure
The Journal of Cardiac Failure is the official journal of the Heart Failure Society of America and the Japanese Heart Failure Society. The journal publishes peer-reviewed manuscripts of interest to clinicians and researchers in the field of heart failure and related disciplines. These include original communications of scientific importance and review articles involving clinical research, health services and outcomes research, animal studies, and bench research with potential clinical applications to heart failure. The Journal also publishes manuscripts that report the design of ongoing clinical trials and editorial perspectives that comment on new developments pertinent to the field of heart failure or manuscripts published in other journals.
Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, lpoko@hfsa.org
SOURCE Journal of Cardiac Failure
