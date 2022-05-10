Latest Section 409A Handbook Now Available Online from Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that the Section 409A Handbook, 3rd Ed., is available online exclusively to Bloomberg Law subscribers. The Handbook is published in print by the American Bar Association in collaboration with Bloomberg Law.

The Section 409A Handbook is relied upon by lawyers as the how to guide to design and executive compensation benefits. Bloomberg Law works with authors Regina Olshan and Erica F. Schohn of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP to provide real-time updates to the digital version of the Handbook to Bloomberg Law subscribers.

The latest updates include how Section 409A affects companies in economic distress, as well as guidance on avoiding common violations, and areas where Section 409A compliance is difficult, and numerous examples, tables, forms, and flowcharts to optimize compliance and address violations.

"The Section 409A Handbook is the essential resource for compensation and benefits attorneys," said Alex Butler, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Law. "Digital access to this Handbook, which is fully integrated into the Bloomberg Law platform, allows customers to leverage expert guidance easily and efficiently on Section 409A matters."

A hardcover version of the Handbook is available from the ABA. Digital access to the Section 409A Handbook is provided to Bloomberg Law subscribers at no additional cost. For more information, visit http://onb-law.com/kjBX50J31nc.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-section-409a-handbook-now-available-online-from-bloomberg-law-301543998.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Law