iHire Internship Program Aims to Break Down Barriers for Entry-Level Software Developers

Paid internship program prepares developers with no professional experience to take the next steps in their careers with confidence

FREDERICK, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruitment technology leader iHire has launched a new paid internship program aiming to break down career barriers for entry-level software developers. Designed for developers with no professional experience, the iHire Internship Program prepares participants with the technical skills and workplace proficiencies needed to take the next steps in their careers with confidence.

"There's a wide gap between the skills of an entry-level software development job candidate and the skills required to obtain positions in today's job market," said Phil Dahlheimer, iHire's Internship Program Manager. "The industry has set standards that can be unrealistic for many talented candidates. But if given a chance and a sustainable income, those candidates could be top-performing dev rockstars."

Per six-month session, the iHire Internship Program accepts five interns who work four days a week at its Frederick, Maryland, headquarters. The only requirement for entry is passing a basic coding skills test, as the program embraces a diverse set of applicants including college students, people without degrees who can code, and career changers.

On the job, iHire interns assist in creating technologies for the company to use on its award-winning job search platform and backend systems while working closely with seasoned developers. At the same time, they practice communication, team collaboration, time management, documentation, office etiquette, and more professional skills to enhance their chances of future employment.

"iHire believes this type of program could make an impact beyond our own dev room," Dahlheimer added. "We'd like to see it become the blueprint for similar programs in smaller cities that have a viable, supportive tech community and desire to seek out people in need of opportunity."

After their six months at iHire, developers receive a post-internship package comprising a resume and LinkedIn profile written by iHire's professional resume writers, one year of iHire Premium membership with a personal career advisor, and guidance in completing programming exercises they may encounter in job interviews.

iHire will begin recruiting interns for its program's next session in October 2022. Stay tuned to iHire.com for details.

For an inside look at the iHire Internship Program and to hear from current interns, check out this video: https://youtu.be/t5ZL7IYvOD4

About iHire

iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.

