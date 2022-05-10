Home Hardware Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 10th Consecutive Year

ST. JACOBS, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - For the 10th consecutive year, Home Hardware is pleased to be recognized with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation, retaining its Platinum Club status. This award recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million that demonstrate leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

"It is an honour to once again be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. The strength of Home Hardware lies in ensuring talent and culture remains a competitive advantage," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Home Hardware is on an incredible journey of growth and this recognition is a testament to the dedication of Home's independent Dealer-Owners and the Teams at our Dealer Support Centres. This dedication ensures we are able to continue helping Canadians across the country with all of their home improvement projects, big and small."

Earning the Best Managed designation for 10 consecutive years speaks to Home Hardware's success as an iconic Canadian brand. Founded in St. Jacobs, Ontario in 1964, Home Hardware has grown to become Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores across the country.

Last year, Home Hardware Dealers worked hard to keep staff, customers and communities safe, and stores continued to offer alternative shopping solutions such as curbside pick-up, call-and-collect, and delivery of online orders. The company also marked several important milestones such as the acquisition of Patrick Morin Inc. with Groupe Turcotte, the implementation of a new state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System in St. Jacobs and the re-launch of its private label brands, BeautiTone and Benchmark.

Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize their impressive achievements in such a rapidly changing business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

Award applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with over 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Offering a mix of tradition and innovation, Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

