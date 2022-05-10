AUA, SMSNA Release New Priapism Guideline

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA), released the 2022 clinical guideline for the diagnosis and management of priapism.
Priapism is a condition resulting in a prolonged and uncontrolled erection. Although the incidence rate is relatively low, because of its time-dependent and progressive nature, priapism is something that both urologists and emergency medicine practitioners must be familiar with and comfortable managing.
"This guideline acknowledges that there is no one fixed set of rules for the treatment of priapism," said Trinity J. Bivalacqua, MD, PhD, chair of the guideline development panel and director of urologic oncology at the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine. "Instead, it emphasizes that interventions should be individualized based on clinical history and evidence based findings including the clinical judgment of the physician."
The guideline provides a clinical framework for the treatment (non-surgical and surgical) of non-ischemic priapism, recurrent ischemic priapism and priapism in patients with sickle cell disease. The treatment of patients with a prolonged erection following intracavernosal vasoactive medication is also included. The AUA guideline on the diagnosis of priapism and the treatment of acute ischemic priapism was published in 2021.
This guideline was developed in collaboration with the SMSNA. It was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being approved by the AUA Board of Directors.
The new clinical guideline is now available online at www.AUAnet.org/Priapism-Guideline.
A summary of the guideline also appears at:
- BivalacquaTJ, Allen BK, Brock G et al: The diagnosis and management of recurrent ischemicpriapism, priapism in sickle cell patients, and non-ischemicpriapism: an AUA/SMSNA guideline. JUrol 2022; https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000002767.
About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.
Media Contact:
Caitlin Lukacs, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager
410-689-4081, clukacs@auanet.org
SOURCE American Urological Association
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.