Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Tallahassee, Florida Completes an Extensive Overhaul

Updated Rooms and Public Spaces Completely Enhances the Overall Guest Experience
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced the 97-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tallahassee Central has completed renovations to its guest rooms and public spaces. The newly refreshed hotel, located at 2997 Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee, Florida, is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, and managed by LBA Hospitality. The renovation includes new carpeting, wall vinyl, paint, and sofa-sleepers in the guest rooms and new carpeting in the public areas, as well as new seating in the lobby and breakfast area.
"The renovation for this location is inspiring, offering a fresh new look for our guests," said Farrah Adams, COO of LBA Hospitality. "The hotel's convenient location offers guests a central point for all their needs when traveling to Tallahassee for both business and leisure."
The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tallahassee Central is located approximately 10 miles from the Tallahassee International Airport and offers guests convenient access to Florida State University, Florida A&M University, the Florida State Capitol and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options in nearby downtown Tallahassee.
Each guest room at the four-story, down-home Southern charm hotel includes soft bedding, fluffy pillows, complimentary WiFi and Smart-TVs with Netflix and Hulu streaming capabilities. Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a meeting room and a complimentary hot breakfast featuring oatmeal, cereal, fruit, assorted yogurts and toppings, scones, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, and additional hot healthy egg options.
For more information or to contact the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tallahassee Central please call directly at 850-210-1210, or visit www.marriott.com/tlhec.
About LBA Hospitality
Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.
About Fairfield by Marriott
Fairfield by Marriott is designed to provide guests with all the comforts of home while they are on the road. Placing emphasis on the beauty of simplicity, Fairfield builds upon its strong heritage and traditions from the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm, creating an environment that focuses on the warmth and simplicity of delivering an inviting and seamless experience for its guests. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and a hot breakfast for all guests, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites with separate living, working and sleeping areas that are comfortable and inviting. Founded on the principles of warm hospitality and family treatment, Fairfield's philosophy and level of service are built on making sure that every guest's stay is a seamless experience, which continues to be backed by The Fairfield Guarantee.
