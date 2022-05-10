The JUNO Awards return to Edmonton in 2023

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today The JUNO Awards are heading back to Edmonton in 2023. The city, which is home to a vibrant medley of different cultures, attractions and natural beauty, will once again host Canada's largest celebration of music and all JUNO Week festivities from March 6 to 12, 2023. The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards will broadcast live on CBC from Rogers Place on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

JUNO Week 2023 returns to Edmonton with the support of the Government of Alberta, the City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton and the 2023 Host Committee. This is the second time the province's capital will welcome The JUNO Awards, after the first visit in 2004 when Alanis Morissette hosted the show.

"After nearly two decades, we are ecstatic to bring JUNO Week back to Edmonton," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. "The city is a unique cultural destination with a proven commitment to championing the arts and we can't wait to shine a light on its flourishing music scene."

"Hosting the JUNOS in Edmonton is a great opportunity to highlight our province's vibrant culture and thriving music scene to Canadians from coast to coast. I look forward to Alberta hosting Canada's biggest music awards, and I know that we'll be able to shine a spotlight on some of our province's most talented artists." said Ron Orr, Minister of Culture.

Home to a tight knit music community and a range of diverse talent, Edmonton is a hub for excellence in music. With dedicated support to its homegrown talent, countless acts flow from the province, including 2022 JUNO Award nominees Catherine Lee, FRVRFRIDAY, Jens Lindemann, Lyle Bell, Maria Dunn, Shawnee Kish, and 2017 JUNO award winner for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Ruth B.

The JUNO Awards have travelled coast to coast across Canada starting in St. John's in 2002 (and again in 2010), followed by Ottawa (2003, 2012 and 2017), Edmonton (2004), Winnipeg (2005 and 2014), Halifax (2006), Saskatoon (2007), Calgary (2008 and 2016), Vancouver (2009 and 2018), Toronto (2011, 2021 and 2022), Regina (2013), and Hamilton (2015). An economic engine, each host city sees an average impact of over $12M.

Full press release here.

