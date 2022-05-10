SELECTIVE INSURANCE STUDY FINDS LESS THAN HALF OF BUSINESS OWNERS HAVE INCREASED INSURANCE LIMITS TO ACCOUNT FOR INFLATION

Selective's Business Owners Policy Helps Small Businesses Protect Against Underinsurance in Times of High Inflation

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance today announced the results of a January 2022 study conducted on its behalf by The Harris Poll among over 300 U.S. business owners, which found that only 43% of U.S. business owners have increased their business insurance policy limits to account for inflation. These updates were influenced by things such as increases in the costs of goods and services, higher wages, and increased interest rates for loans, all of which may impact the cost to rebuild or resume operations after a claim.

"With inflation's impact on the economy, it's imperative that business owners work with their agents to evaluate the adequacy of their insurance coverage and limits," said Brenda Hall, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lines Chief Operating Officer.

The Selective study found that nearly 2 in 5 U.S. business owners (38%) do not fully understand the scope of their insurance coverage. As a result, they likely do not know how to assess on their own if they are appropriately protected. Additionally, nearly 1 in 4 business owners (22%) have not purchased insurance for their business.

Added Hall, "Selective works closely with independent insurance agents to help small businesses assess their exposures and understand the coverage options that align with their business operations. Many business owners find that Selective's Business Owners Policy (BOP), which includes protection against inflation-driven construction cost increases, is the perfect solution."

Selective's BOP policy can help reduce the need to monitor property insurance limits during a policy term by automatically increasing the limit of insurance for the property to which it applies over the course of the policy year. This feature can help small businesses maintain adequate property insurance limits during inflationary periods.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Selective Insurance from January 20-24, 2022, among 303 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who own a business. This online survey is not based on a probability sample, and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Katelyn.Leondi@Selective.com .

