Snap2Save's Healthy Food Incentive Redemptions Reach New Levels

DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first quarter of 2022, healthy food incentive program redemptions, supported by Snap2Save's technology, exceeded $100,000, and total redemptions since program inception have now passed $400,000. While this increase sadly demonstrates that many Americans continue to struggle with food insecurity, it shows that valuable food incentive programs, enabled by Snap2Save, are continuing to make a difference and reach families in need.

Snap2Save's technology automates healthy food incentive programs, lowering costs and allowing for greater expansion. Snap2Save currently supports two applications.

The first application helps grocers better serve SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) shoppers by automating USDA produce incentives, like Double Up Food Bucks. Through these programs, SNAP recipients receive vouchers for matching funds for the purchase of fresh produce.

Lonni Byrd, Food Access Manager at Nourish Colorado, which sponsors Double Up Food Bucks programs at several Save-A-Lot stores said "Our valuable partnership with Snap2Save and Save-A-Lot allows us to provide critical food access in some of Colorado's underserved communities, helping to address food insecurities by ensuring that shoppers don't have to compromise on fresh produce."

The second application is a FoodRx program, thru which healthcare providers prescribe fresh produce to patients with vouchers for free produce. Tracking and rewarding patient shopping behaviors, especially for chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity, is vital in managing both health outcomes and healthcare expense.

Julia Koprak, Associate Director of Nutrition Incentives at The Food Trust, which sponsors both produce incentive and FoodRx programs in Pennsylvania, explained that "In addition to adding a local grocery store to our nutrition incentive redemption network, Snap2Save has allowed us to work more efficiently with healthcare partners as we grow our Food Bucks Rx produce prescription voucher program. Through automation and expansion, this platform has the potential to reach more residents as we work toward our mission of delicious, nutritious food for all."

Snap2Save's healthy incentive programs are currently operating at a variety of retail locations in Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania, and are the first steps in developing a broad-based health and wellness incentive platform focused on independent grocery retailers and aimed at rewarding the purchase of healthy foods, as well as a national platform connecting grocers and healthcare providers for FoodRx.

Sam Jonas, Founder and CEO of Snap2Save, explained that "Good health and food security - with an emphasis on nutrition in the form of fresh produce - are two sides of the same coin. Our goal is to provide technology that effectively supports at-risk consumers and those suffering from chronic conditions."

Snap2Save's applications automate healthy food incentive programs, enabling retailers, healthcare providers and agencies to expand healthy incentive programs and lower costs. https://www.snap2save.com/

Nourish Colorado is dedicated to developing sustainable food systems to ensure equitable access to nutritious foods, and manages the statewide Double Up Food Bucks Program . https://nourishcolorado.org/

The Food Trust works with neighborhoods, institutions, retailers, farmers and policymakers across the country to ensure delicious, nutritious food for all. http://thefoodtrust.org/

