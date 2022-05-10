b.well Connected Health Welcomes Nathan Weems as Chief Financial Officer

Healthcare Technology Industry Veteran to Help Company Accelerate Toward

Next Stage of Growth

BALTIMORE , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well® Connected Health , the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new front end to health care, announced the appointment of Nathan Weems as the company's Chief Financial Officer. In this new position, Weems will oversee b.well's finance team during a time of significant growth for the company and the industry as a whole.

b.well recently closed a $32 million funding round following a strong year of growth, which saw the business increase by 2x as more organizations implemented the b.well platform to connect with their patients, members, employees and communities they serve.

"As healthcare shifts from a systems-centered business to a consumer-centric business, more and more healthcare organizations are turning to b.well to power and scale their digital transformation. Now, with digital health more critical than ever to the success of healthcare organizations, there's never been a better time to welcome Nathan as our new CFO," said Kristen Valdes, founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health. "We are thrilled to work with him and confident that his strategic approach and experience spanning all aspects of finance including fundraising, M&A, capital markets, and scale will be instrumental to our next stage of growth."

Weems comes to b.well from VitalConnect, a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, where he partnered with sales to develop strategies to monetize products and improve account retention. Nathan's over two decades of experience leading finance teams in healthcare technology companies includes Medrio, a leading provider of eClinical technology solutions, and Natera, a clinical genetic testing company where he led a 60-person team responsible for all revenue operations and helped to grow the company's revenue fourfold, leading to a successful 2015 IPO.

As b.well expands its customer footprint nationally, Weems will leverage his years of financial and investment experience to lead the company's finance and administrative operations and coordinate strategic business initiatives.

"This is a very exciting time to be joining b.well," said Weems. "I deeply admire and respect Kristen and the teams who have built this business from the ground up, who have remained laser-focused on building the digital transformation platform to deliver on the changing expectations of consumers when it comes to their healthcare and align them to what healthcare stakeholders need. I'm eager to begin the journey to unlock b.well's potential to become one of the nation's most valuable digital health companies."

About b.well Connected Health

b.well® Connected Health is a growth stage technology company founded in 2015 on a single-minded mission to transform healthcare into a simple, on-demand experience that puts patients at the center of the equation. Today, b.well delivers a digital technology platform with the power to transform how patients interact with the healthcare delivery system. The platform integrates data, insights, and partners into a single configurable solution that enables the kind of personalized and convenient health experience that can improve outcomes for patients and the companies that serve them. b.well serves health systems, health plans, retail pharmacies and self-insured employers.

Media Contact:

Todd Stein

Todd Stein Communications

todd@toddsteincommunications.com

510-417-0612

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bwell-connected-health-welcomes-nathan-weems-as-chief-financial-officer-301542092.html

SOURCE b.well Connected Health