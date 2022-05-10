Infant Incubator Market to Reach USD 78 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infant Incubator Market is Segmented by Type (Transport Infant Incubator, Normal Infant Incubator), by Application (Public Sector, Private Sector): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Infant Incubator market size is estimated to be worth USD 57 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 78 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the infant incubator market:

The infant incubators market is growing due to an increase in the number of premature babies born. Furthermore, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the demand for NICU units and an increase in public awareness about neonatal care.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INFANT INCUBATOR MARKET

An increase in the number of Premature births is expected to drive the growth of the infant incubator market. Low birth weight, irregular temperature, and unstable vital signs can all affect babies who are born too early, before 37 weeks. The temperature of a baby can be controlled with the use of a baby incubator. They will also be given a high-calorie formula and will receive any other treatment they require. Incubators help your baby maintain a healthy temperature, preventing hypothermia. A baby incubator's temperature controls can be set manually or automatically based on your baby's temperature. Incubators for babies also serve as humidifiers. This helps to keep your baby's skin in good shape.

Furthermore, the infant incubator market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for infant incubators in cases of breathing problems, infection, gestational diabetes effects, jaundice, long or traumatic deliveries, and recovery from surgery. In an incubator, infants can live in a safe, controlled environment while their vital organs develop. Unlike a simple bassinet, an incubator provides a controlled environment that can be adjusted to provide the ideal temperature, oxygen, humidity, and light. If they weren't in this carefully controlled environment, many infants, especially those born a few months early, would perish. An incubator protects against allergens, germs, loud noises, and potentially harmful light levels in addition to climate control. The ability of an incubator to control humidity protects a baby's skin from becoming brittle or cracking by preventing it from losing too much moisture.

The infant incubator market is expected to grow as people become more aware of the importance of neonatal care. The World Health Organization has developed a set of comprehensive recommendations to improve the health of newborns by intervening before conception, during pregnancy, shortly after birth, and in the postnatal period. According to the World Health Organization, neonatal deaths account for 45 percent of all deaths in children under the age of five. More than a third of these deaths happen within the first 24 hours of birth, and three-quarters of neonatal deaths happen within the first seven days.

INFANT INCUBATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Normal Infant Incubator is the most lucrative segment, accounting for over 60% of the market. Due to factors such as an increase in the number of premature infants born with low birth weights and an increase in the number of NICUs installed by hospitals in both developed and developing countries.

In terms of application, the Private Sector is the most lucrative, followed by the Public Sector, and so on.

North America is the largest market, accounting for over 35% of total sales, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which each account for about 50% of total sales. The demand for this market is increasing due to rising disposable income and the need for high-quality treatment procedures.

Key Companies:

GE Healthcare

Draeger

Atom Medical

Natus Medical

DAVID

Fanem

Shvabe

Dison

Mediprema

JW Medical

Phoenix

Cobams

Weyer

Beijing Julongsanyou

Medicor

Ginevri

Olidef

V-Care Medical

FYROM

Ertunc Özcan.

