Green Home Systems Urges Customers to Go Solar Before Inevitable 38% PPL Rate Hike

Green Home Systems is preparing Pennsylvania Power and Light customers for yet another rate hike taking effect Jun 1, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Home Systems is preparing Pennsylvania Power and Light customers for yet another rate hike taking effect Jun 1, 2022.

Pennsylvania Power and Light (PPL) is increasing the residential rate for electricity from 8.941 cents per kWh to 12.366 cents per kWh. That's a whopping 38% hike after their last increase that took place in December of 2021. This increase taking effect in only a short few weeks will add around $34 per month to the average residential utility bill and around a $48 per month increase since last summer.

But it's not only residential power that will increase. PPL's rate hike will hit commercial businesses as well who will be hit with a 21% increase in their price for power taking the cost from 9.674 cents per kWh to 11.695 cents per kWh. The rate hike for businesses will also take place on June 1st.

Managing Director at Green Home Systems, Robbie Hebert, explains, "It's never been a more crucial time for Pennsylvanians to make the switch to solar. Utility companies are getting completely out of hand and taking advantage of their customers who have no option but to comply. Well, that is no option but to go solar."

Why go solar with Green Home Systems?

Green Home Systems (GHS) is a top, U.S. based solar energy company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. GHS has mastered the art of harnessing the sun's energy and converting it into clean, renewable energy for customers across the country with their expert designers and team of installers.

GHS is also a Panasonic authorized installer meaning that Panasonic, which is arguably one of the best solar panel manufacturers in the business, is partnered with GHS bringing solar customers not only exceptional service, but the most durable, efficient and effective panels possible.

Hebert continues, "Solar energy is becoming increasingly more affordable for home and business owners nationwide. At GHS, we pride ourselves on being one of the best solar companies in the nation while still offering our customers a fair and competitive price. The mission at the end of the day is to help customers break away from the grip of utility companies so that they can bring their monthly utility bill to a net zero and reduce air pollution pumped into the air by use of traditional forms of energy."

Click here to learn more about the benefits of going solar with GHS.

Media Contact

Jennifer Wesley, Green Home Systems, (888) 721-7374, jenniferw@greensoltech.com

Robbie Hebert, Green Home Systems, (888) 721-7374, Robbieh@greenhomesystems.com

Twitter

SOURCE Green Home Systems