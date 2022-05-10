High Density Packaging User Group Announces Daikin Membership

High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Daikin America, Inc. (Daikin) has become a member.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Daikin America, Inc. (Daikin) has become a member.

"Daikin is a world leading manufacturer of fluoropolymers. These materials are used in high performance applications and markets, where the dielectric properties, temperature resistance, chemical resistance and low friction, to name a few, are critical parameters. Daikin has developed ultra-low loss materials for high speed and high frequency applications. We are eager to contribute to HDP User Group by bringing our material expertise to the table," said Tim Takala, Global Director 5G & Wireless at Daikin.

"I am pleased to welcome Daikin to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in ultra-low loss dielectrics will contribute significantly to several of our projects, especially those focused on wireless high-speed, high-frequency applications", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About Daikin

Daikin has been a world leader in the development, manufacture and sales of fluoromaterials since 1935.

Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Daikin is renowned for providing the highest quality products and leading its markets through the innovation of new materials demonstrating its commitment to solving its value chain partner's problems.

As the world continues to advance, Daikin is committed to meet the challenges of today and of the future with technologies that make a difference and enable superior solutions for society. Daikin will remain the partner of choice for customers in the many industries our products serve through a combination of its world class quality, innovation, and service.

Daikin's fluoropolymers and chemicals, with their wide range of unique properties, are ideally suited for use in aerospace, architecture, automotive, consumer cookware, electronics, energy storage, filtration, home goods, industry, medical, nonwovens, optics & displays, paper & packaging, oil & gas, renewable energy, semiconductor, textile & fabric treatments and wire & cable.

Visit Daikin at http://www.daikin-america.com or http://www.daikinchemicals.com

About HDP

HDP User Group (http://www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.

For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at http://www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at madanj@hdpug.org, phone number +1 561.501.1567.

Media Contact

Madan Jagernauth, HDP, 1 561-501-1567, press@hdpug.org

SOURCE HDP