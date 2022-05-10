High Density Packaging User Group Announces Daikin Membership

High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Daikin America, Inc. (Daikin) has become a member.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Daikin America, Inc. (Daikin) has become a member.
"Daikin is a world leading manufacturer of fluoropolymers. These materials are used in high performance applications and markets, where the dielectric properties, temperature resistance, chemical resistance and low friction, to name a few, are critical parameters. Daikin has developed ultra-low loss materials for high speed and high frequency applications. We are eager to contribute to HDP User Group by bringing our material expertise to the table," said Tim Takala, Global Director 5G & Wireless at Daikin.
"I am pleased to welcome Daikin to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in ultra-low loss dielectrics will contribute significantly to several of our projects, especially those focused on wireless high-speed, high-frequency applications", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About Daikin
Daikin has been a world leader in the development, manufacture and sales of fluoromaterials since 1935.
Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Daikin is renowned for providing the highest quality products and leading its markets through the innovation of new materials demonstrating its commitment to solving its value chain partner's problems.
As the world continues to advance, Daikin is committed to meet the challenges of today and of the future with technologies that make a difference and enable superior solutions for society. Daikin will remain the partner of choice for customers in the many industries our products serve through a combination of its world class quality, innovation, and service.
Daikin's fluoropolymers and chemicals, with their wide range of unique properties, are ideally suited for use in aerospace, architecture, automotive, consumer cookware, electronics, energy storage, filtration, home goods, industry, medical, nonwovens, optics & displays, paper & packaging, oil & gas, renewable energy, semiconductor, textile & fabric treatments and wire & cable.
Visit Daikin at http://www.daikin-america.com or http://www.daikinchemicals.com
About HDP
HDP User Group (http://www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.
For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at http://www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at madanj@hdpug.org, phone number +1 561.501.1567.
Media Contact
Madan Jagernauth, HDP, 1 561-501-1567, press@hdpug.org
SOURCE HDP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.