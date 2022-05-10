AINS Honored as Gold and Silver Stevie Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

The company earned recognition in the Information Technology Department of the Year and Lifetime Achievement categories.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AINS, LLC, the leading provider of FedRAMP-certified case management software and IT services for government, today announced that the company was named the winner of two 2022 Stevie American Business Awards®. AINS won a Silver Stevie for Information Technology Department of the Year, and company Founder and current Board Member, Moe Goswami, earned the Gold Lifetime Achievement Award for Business Products Industries.

The American Business Awards recognizes the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals in the United States. Judges selected AINS from more than 3,700 nominations from organizations across industries and sectors.

"We are thrilled with the recognitions earned this year," said Howard Langsam, CEO of AINS. "Our founder was honored with a Gold Lifetime Achievement Award for his vision and pioneering of the case management space, and our Technology team received a Silver Stevie Award for its ongoing commitment to innovation in the govtech space. Our team looks forward to the continued development of solutions that reflect deep insight into government operations, resulting in more efficient and effective program management and satisfied employees."

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York. President of the Awards, Maggie Miller said, "We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. For more information on AINS, visit http://www.ains.com.

About AINS

AINS is a leading provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government. AINS's software enables organizations to streamline workflows across diverse lines of business. The company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has more than 160 employees in the DC Metro area.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Jessica Ritenour, AINS, 1 13016702300, jritenour@ains.com

Twitter

SOURCE AINS