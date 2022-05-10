Executive Data Launches Venture Capital and Family Office Marketing Solution

Executive Data spreadsheets provides contact information on 30,000 elite executives at nearly 5,000 investment firms and 6,000 startups.
BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executive Data https://executivedata.net/ is excited to announce its launch and the availability of its premier marketing solutions.
Executive Data provides contact information on 30,000 elite executives at nearly 12,000 firms. Customers rely on Executive Data for information on professionals in Venture Capital, Startups, Private Equity, and Family Offices.
Industries benefiting from Executive Data's granular contact information include: Investment Banking, CFO Solutions, Executive Recruitment, Fundraising, and Real Estate.
Executive Data products include: 22,000 Venture Capital & Private Equity Partners; 1,500 Family Office Executives; and 6,000 CEOs of Venture Capital-Backed Startups.
Executive Data's spreadsheets are designed for connecting with top-tier business professionals. Get ready to make contact via email marketing, postal mailings, phone, and fax. Upload to your CRM and start marketing today.
"This is a very exciting launch for us." said Editor Michael Stern. "We've been supplying data on Venture Capital and Family Offices for nearly two decades, and Executive Data offers a quick and cost-effective solution for contacting executives in the space."
Executive Data's spreadsheets can be purchased exclusively at https://executivedata.net/.
ABOUT EXECUTIVE DATA
Executive Data provides contact information on 30,000 executives at nearly 12,000 firms. Customers rely on Executive Data for information on professionals in Venture Capital, Startups, Private Equity, and Family Offices.
Media Contact
Michael Stern, Executive Data, 1 617-620-4606, info@massinvestor.com
SOURCE Executive Data
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.