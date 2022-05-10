Executive Data Launches Venture Capital and Family Office Marketing Solution

Executive Data spreadsheets provides contact information on 30,000 elite executives at nearly 5,000 investment firms and 6,000 startups.

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executive Data https://executivedata.net/ is excited to announce its launch and the availability of its premier marketing solutions.

Executive Data provides contact information on 30,000 elite executives at nearly 12,000 firms. Customers rely on Executive Data for information on professionals in Venture Capital, Startups, Private Equity, and Family Offices.

Industries benefiting from Executive Data's granular contact information include: Investment Banking, CFO Solutions, Executive Recruitment, Fundraising, and Real Estate.

Executive Data products include: 22,000 Venture Capital & Private Equity Partners; 1,500 Family Office Executives; and 6,000 CEOs of Venture Capital-Backed Startups.

Executive Data's spreadsheets are designed for connecting with top-tier business professionals. Get ready to make contact via email marketing, postal mailings, phone, and fax. Upload to your CRM and start marketing today.

"This is a very exciting launch for us." said Editor Michael Stern. "We've been supplying data on Venture Capital and Family Offices for nearly two decades, and Executive Data offers a quick and cost-effective solution for contacting executives in the space."

Executive Data's spreadsheets can be purchased exclusively at https://executivedata.net/.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE DATA

Media Contact

Michael Stern, Executive Data, 1 617-620-4606, info@massinvestor.com

SOURCE Executive Data