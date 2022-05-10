Villa Maria's EarthGarden Partners with The Bee Conservancy for Ecosystem Restoration

The New Sustainability-Focused Range to Support Efforts to Protect Bees and their Habitats

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A founding member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand in 1997 and New Zealand's most awarded winery, Villa Maria has played a leading role in sustainability, placing the well-being of the land, people, and the community at the core of its long-term vision. Along with its sustainable farming and vinification processes, Villa Maria applies sustainability principles across every facet of its business, including those outside of New Zealand.

Today, Villa Maria is proud to announce that EarthGarden has partnered with the U.S. nonprofit organization, The Bee Conservancy, to highlight the company's commitment to sustainability in the United States and to help support its programs to protect all bees, while securing environmental and food justice through education, research, habitat creation, and advocacy.

Villa Maria launched EarthGarden, a sustainability-focused wine range, in the U.S. last September. Represented by Winebow Imports, EarthGarden showcases Villa Maria's historic commitment to sustainable winegrowing practices, and the winery's vision of converting 100 percent of its company vineyards to organic farming by 2030.

"EarthGarden embodies Villa Maria's holistic view of sustainability as evidenced by cultivating healthy soils and vineyard ecosystems to create healthy vines and wines full of life and flavor," said Matt Deller MW, Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer, Villa Maria. "Each year, our viticulture team looks at how we can continue to encourage a flourishing ecosystem, such as planting wildflower seeds in the vineyards to attract bees and insects. With a mission that aligns perfectly with that of The Bee Conservancy, we are thrilled to partner with an inspiring organization such as this whose vision to protect the environment matches our own sustainability principles and efforts."

The Bee Conservancy recently expanded its mission to protect all bee species and their habitats. Bees are considered a "keystone species." Their hard work is essential to healthy ecosystems and to sustaining animal and human life. Native bees pollinate 80 percent of flowering plants around the world, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In addition, bee pollination yields more than $15 billion in increased crop value each year. Bees have been dying at unprecedented rates due to habitat loss, climate change, pesticide use, and more. Bees and harvest have always been closely intertwined, reflecting a mutually beneficial ecosystem that results in healthier bees and vineyards and benefitting from combatting the use of harmful pesticides in vineyards.

"We are so grateful for the support of Villa Maria and EarthGarden wine, as their commitment to environmental stewardship is aligned with our mission to protect bees and their habitats," said Rebecca Louie, Executive Director, The Bee Conservancy. "We especially appreciate EarthGarden's efforts to produce wine sustainably, and their work to farm organically makes them a great sponsor of our forthcoming webinar on the harmful impact of neonicotinoid pesticides on pollinators and the environment."

EarthGarden's partnership with The Bee Conservancy launches with the webinar entitled, "BeeTV: Pesticides, Bees, and the Race to Curb Neonicotinoids," which is scheduled on Monday, May 16 at 3:30pm, EDT. With panelists that include experts from the Natural Resources Defense Council, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Eckerd College Collegium of Natural Sciences, the webinar will take an in-depth look at the current bee crisis.

Chemical pesticides have a highly negative impact on bees and the environment, contributing to bee and pollinator loss and many other repercussions on environmental and human health. The panel will explore how the use of pesticides in commercial agriculture is threatening the bee population in North America and will also highlight the vital work being done to curb the use of these neonicotinoid pesticides. The timely discussion closely follows the Birds and Bees Protection Act, which recently passed the New York State Assembly on April 27 and is currently in review in the New York Senate.

To attend the webinar, please register at https://bit.ly/3MS2fBc. For more information about Villa Maria's sustainability practices, please visit their website at http://www.villamaria.com/aboutus/sustainability. To learn more about The Bee Conservancy, please visit https://thebeeconservancy.org/history-and-mission.

About Villa Maria

At Villa Maria, New Zealand's most iconic winery, they have been pioneering a new breed of fresh, vibrant and adventurous wines since 1961. From simple beginnings in Auckland, New Zealand, Villa Maria have expanded significantly to become one of the world's most admired wine brands, sold in over 60 countries and amassing over 2000 awards. Villa Maria remains proudly New Zealand owned, and this contributes to its agility and unrelenting focus on core values quality, innovation and sustainability. http://www.villamariawines.com

About The Bee Conservancy

The Bee Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting bees, safeguarding the environment, and securing food justice through education, research, habitat creation, and advocacy. We strive towards a day when all bee populations thrive in protected habitats, and are supported by an engaged global network. The Bee Conservancy strives to be a better world for bees and communities everywhere. https://thebeeconservancy.org/

About Winebow Imports

Winebow Imports has been an industry leader for over 40 years, representing some of the most esteemed properties from both prominent and emerging growing areas around the world. A national importer known for cultivating lasting relationships with extraordinary vintners who are dedicated to their unique regions, Winebow Imports continues to balance its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please visit http://www.winebow.com/imports.

