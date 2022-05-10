ResMan Opens Inaugural User Conference, ResMania, Where Growth Is the Main Event

PLANO, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, opens its inaugural ResMania user conference at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West today. Almost 400 ResMan customers, partners and industry experts will gather for two days to discuss the state of the multifamily industry and share best practices for marketing, property operations, affordable compliance, resident engagement, and investor management. The conference also offers opportunities for hands-on product training and to test-drive new ResMan capabilities.

"ResMan's first every user conference has been more than two years in the making, and we couldn't be more excited to finally bring our customers together in person!" said Michael Dunn, CEO of ResMan. "At ResMania, growth is the main event, so we look forward to sharing insights and best practices that will help all the multifamily and affordable property management companies in attendance drive efficiencies, increase NOI and maximize asset value."

The conference agenda is packed with 24 sessions delivered by 42 different presenters and panelists. Sessions presented by industry experts include:

Knowledge is Power: How Rental Housing is Impacted by What Happens in Washington presented by Cindy Chetti (NMHC's SVP of Government Affairs), Kevin Donnelley (NMHC's Vice President, Government Affairs, Technology and Strategic Initiatives), and Matthew Berger (NMHC's Vice President, Tax, Student Housing).

Practicing Policies: Legislative Updates that Impact Affordable Housing presented by Larry Keys, NAHMA's Director of Government Affairs.

Tracking the Shifting Currents Below the Multifamily Surface presented by Jordan Brooks, Senior Market Analyst with ALN Apartment Data.

Focusing on Customer Experience to Drive Marketing Results presented by Stephanie Puryear Helling who leads SPH Services.

ResMan customers will also be driving much of the conference content in the sessions:

Does yesterday's business model work in today's environment? which features Lori Krull (Weller Management) and Jim Rostel (Anchor NW Property Group)

Rehab & Construction in the Era of Labor Shortages, Choked Supply Chains, & Rising Construction Costs, which features Kim Radaker Bays (Exponential Property Group) and Greg Nelson (Centra Partners).

ESG: How Policies Impact Your Investments and Keep Your Company Competitive which features Mary Gwyn (Apartment Dynamics), Kelli Overton Dowdney (Indio Management), and Wendy Rae Walker (TAM Residential).

Navigating Through Today's Marketing, which features Julie Ellison (Greystar), Jessica Dinin (Weller Management) and Angela Aguilar (ResProp Management).

The conference will also mark the first-ever live recording of ResMan's PropTalk Cocktails & Compliance podcast, as hosts Janel Ganim and Rue Fox are joined by HUD and Tax Credit compliance experts, Jenny DeSilva of DeSilva Housing Group and Stacy Day of Karen A Graham Consulting.

No user conference would be complete without a product keynote. At ResMania, Janel Ganim, ResMan's SVP of Product & Operations, and Nick Olsen, ResMan's CTO, will showcase the company's new capabilities, set to debut this spring, including:

BudgetsPro – Everything needed to create, review, revise, publish and reforecast budgets entirely within the ResMan platform

ReportsPro – The next generation in reporting, offering customers an easy way to customize reports to meet their specific business needs

Rural Housing – Manage all Rural Housing eligibility, certification and monthly reporting within the ResMan platform

Integration with AvidXchange – This new API offers a more efficient accounts payable (AP) process and the option to make secure payments via the AvidPay Network

Other major enhancements to existing Multifamily, Affordable, and Investor Management solutions, including:

Support of Move Out Reconciliations for cancelled and denied applicants

Reconciliations

Automated retroactive adjustments for Tax Credit properties when needed



Addition of sort and export capabilities to the compliance certifications landing page



Enhanced Investor Deal Room to support distributions via ACH and to allow integration with third-party tools such as CRMs and bookkeeping software via Zapier

ResMania comes on the heels of the relaunch of Razz as a standalone brand serving the website, marketing, and branding needs of large, top-tier multifamily property management companies. Razz will showcase its capabilities at a sponsor kiosk and also serve as the sponsor for the ResMania Marketing Track. More information about the Razz relaunch can be found on the Razz website.

The premiere of ResMania is due in large part to tremendous support from partners, with sponsorships selling out well in advance of the event. Twenty-four sponsors will participate in sessions, host parties and networking opportunities, support conference operations, and/or share their solutions at kiosks throughout networking area.

For more details about ResMania and to view the full conference agenda, please visit the conference website. To participate in ResMania festivities remotely, follow the hashtag #ResMania2022 on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

