MCA Connect Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022, also honored in Enduring Impact category

Inc. 2022 Best Workplaces list honors companies that excel in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCA Connect has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. This list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. Winners will be featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com.

MCA Connect also earned recognition in Inc.'s Enduring Impact category, honoring employees that have been in business for 15+ years. Founded in 2002, MCA Connect helps manufacturers succeed by unlocking innovation with actionable business insights through the Microsoft Cloud.

"Although MCA Connect received the awards, the Inc. recognitions belong to our employees," said Claude Watson, CEO of MCA Connect. "I would like to thank our employees for the empathy and collaboration that drive our culture. Knowing you have a strong team behind you provides a foundation for success and helps us become trusted advisors to our clients."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. As a nominated company, MCA Connect took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Inc. also audited MCA Connect's benefits to determine overall score and ranking for best workplace.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About MCA Connect

Through passion and deep industry expertise, MCA Connect helps manufacturers succeed by unlocking innovation with actionable business insights through the Microsoft Cloud. Our strategic solutions, innovation, and industry intelligence help manufacturers across all sub-industries solve critical issues, modernize operations, and gain a competitive edge. To learn more, visit http://www.MCAConnect.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Green, MCA Connect, +1 2816381025, Kelsey.Green@mcaconnect.com

Twitter

SOURCE MCA Connect