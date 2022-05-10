St. Charles Family Law Firm Named Best Law Firm for 2022

Goostree Law Group, a Kane County family law firm, is honored to announce that U.S. News has recognized the practice as a 2022 Best Law Firm.

ST. CHARLES, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goostree Law Group, a Kane County family law firm, is honored to announce that U.S. News has recognized the practice as a 2022 Best Law Firm. This award is granted to highly respected law firms that have earned the recognition of their colleagues and peers, and it demonstrates that the firm can provide high-quality legal help in family law cases for clients throughout the Kane County area. The attorneys of Goostree Law Group believe in utilizing their excellent negotiating and litigating skills to protect the rights and reach the objectives of each of their clients.

The legal team at Goostree Law Group provides strategic and knowledgeable representation to individuals facing matters including divorce, parental responsibilities and parenting time, asset distribution, adoption, paternity, domestic violence, and several others. Founding attorney Tricia Goostree, who has been recognized as a Best Lawyer since 2019, prioritizes consistent and transparent communication with her clients and makes sure to keep them informed throughout the entire legal process.

The Best Law Firm award for 2022 is one of many accolades Goostree Law Group has received. Attorney Tricia Goostree has been recognized on numerous occasions throughout her legal career. She has been selected as an Elite Lawyer, Best Lawyer, Super Lawyer, Rising Star, and Illinois Leading Lawyer. Additionally, Tricia Goostree continues to exhibit her commitment and leadership through her involvement in the Kane County Bar Association as well as the DuPage County Bar Association.

