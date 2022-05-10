Acquisition Positions Reveleer as a Leader in Risk Adjustment with Added Capabilities in Enrollment, Suspecting and Targeting Functionality

Acquisition of Dynamic completes Reveleer solution with front-end suspecting, last-mile submission capabilities and member enrollment management to round out the existing Risk Adjustment offering to health plans

GLENDALE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reveleer, a leading cloud-based platform empowering data-driven healthcare solutions for health plans and payers, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a company that offers an integrated workflow platform for member management, revenue optimization and risk management solutions.

The acquisition of Dynamic gives Reveleer the ability to round out its existing Risk Adjustment platform with highly valued solutions, such as Suspecting and Targeting of high-risk members, HCC Analytics, Risk Adjustment Financial Reconciliation, RAPS / EDPS (Encounter Data Processing) submissions capabilities and member enrollment management. With the integration of Dynamic's technology into the Reveleer platform, health plans can manage complex Risk Adjustment programs – from enrollment through submissions – on one cloud-based platform for the first time. Reveleer's Beneficial Intelligence AI automation delivers results faster and with greater accuracy than ever before.

For the past 15 years, Dynamic has been serving health plan customers who participate in Medicare Advantage (Part C/D), Medicare standalone plans (Part D), Medicaid and Exchange programs.

"With the new targeting and suspecting solution in Reveleer, our customers can determine HCC capture, identify risk care gaps for Retrospective and Prospective Risk Adjustment programs, and acquire the data needed for an accurate RAF all in one software platform," said Jay Ackerman, the CEO of Reveleer. "The acquisition also adds newer capabilities, such as member enrollment, that complement our centralized data lake product, ChartLake. This solution offers premium member analytics using enterprise-wide member and provider-level clinical data."

Jay Ackerman added, "We are excited to accelerate our growth with the addition of Dynamic's proven member data solutions. Reveleer looks forward to partnering with companies that enhance our platform as we continue to deliver on a market-leading payer data analytics solution to our customers."

Most recently, Moda Health, a multi-faceted organization with a full line of health plans based in Oregon signed with Reveleer for these joint Risk Adjustment solutions.

"As we looked for a partner that could deliver a full Risk Adjustment solution, we knew we needed to look deeper into Reveleer's offerings. For years, they have delivered excellent service as our IVA vendor. Their Retrieval and Coding platform coupled with Dynamic's HCC Analytics enabled them to deliver an end-to-end solution. This combined offering will enable Moda Health to close care gaps faster, improve our member outcomes, deliver HCC capture rates more accurately, and more precisely forecast financials. We are excited Dynamic is formally joining the Reveleer family." said Mara Kennedy, Director of Risk Adjustment, Moda Health.

In addition to Risk Adjustment solutions, Reveleer offers an end-to-end Quality Improvement product that includes full capabilities for data acquisition, Quality review, care gap analysis at the member and provider level, and analytics into provider performance, compliance and Prospective gap capture – all with one software.

About Reveleer

Reveleer is a healthcare software and services company that uses Machine Learning and Intelligent Automation technology to empower payers in all lines of business to take control over their Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment programs. The Reveleer platform enables payers to independently execute and manage every aspect of provider outreach, retrieval, coding, abstraction and reporting – all under one platform. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets and subject matter expertise, Reveleer also assists payers with full record retrieval and review services to support financial performance and improved member outcomes.

About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems was founded in 2005 in response to the significant business and system challenges placed on Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) by the enacted Medicare Modernization Act of 2003. Dynamic provides an end-to-end automated SaaS solution for health plans and provider groups participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Marketplace programs. Dynamic's comprehensive solutions can help clients optimize revenue and increase the quality of their governmental submissions in an operationally efficient manner that is designed to comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations. The analytics, integrated workflows and queues within a single integrated platform help clients more effectively manage Enrollment, Premium Billing, Revenue Reconciliation and Risk Adjustment. For more information, visit dynamichealthsys.com.

