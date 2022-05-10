Infrasense Surveys Condition of Concrete Bridge Abutments and Wing Walls using Multiple Nondestructive Testing Methods

SHEFFIELD, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Infrasense recently conducted nondestructive testing and analysis on the concrete abutments and wing walls of a county road bridge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. The combination of nondestructive testing methods included ground penetrating radar (GPR), impact echo (IE), and Schmidt Rebound hammer (RH) along with visual inspection reports of the concrete surface condition.

Following the field surveys, the data is transferred to Infrasense's headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts for quality assurance (QA) review, analysis, and reporting. The GPR analysis resulted in statistical quantities of the deteriorated concrete area at the rebar level, and the depth and spacing of the reinforcement. The IE and RH tests were used to approximate the compressive strength of the concrete at specific locations. These results are delivered in a comprehensive report with descriptions of the data collection procedures, equipment, analysis methods, and results obtained.

This past year, Infrasense evaluated the condition of over 1100 bridge decks including nondestructive testing of decks in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of bridge structure types, including asphalt, concrete, and epoxy overlays, stay-in-place forms, slab on girders, one-way slabs, and box girders. We have handled structures ranging in size from small 20-foot long stream crossings to major river crossings and viaducts up to 3 miles in length.

About Infrasense, Inc.

Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense engineers extract critical information using non-destructive methods from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website:

http://www.infrasense.com



