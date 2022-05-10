Infrasense Surveys Condition of Concrete Bridge Abutments and Wing Walls using Multiple Nondestructive Testing Methods

SHEFFIELD, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Infrasense recently conducted nondestructive testing and analysis on the concrete abutments and wing walls of a county road bridge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. The combination of nondestructive testing methods included ground penetrating radar (GPR), impact echo (IE), and Schmidt Rebound hammer (RH) along with visual inspection reports of the concrete surface condition.
Following the field surveys, the data is transferred to Infrasense's headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts for quality assurance (QA) review, analysis, and reporting. The GPR analysis resulted in statistical quantities of the deteriorated concrete area at the rebar level, and the depth and spacing of the reinforcement. The IE and RH tests were used to approximate the compressive strength of the concrete at specific locations. These results are delivered in a comprehensive report with descriptions of the data collection procedures, equipment, analysis methods, and results obtained.
This past year, Infrasense evaluated the condition of over 1100 bridge decks including nondestructive testing of decks in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of bridge structure types, including asphalt, concrete, and epoxy overlays, stay-in-place forms, slab on girders, one-way slabs, and box girders. We have handled structures ranging in size from small 20-foot long stream crossings to major river crossings and viaducts up to 3 miles in length.
About Infrasense, Inc.
Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense engineers extract critical information using non-destructive methods from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website:
http://www.infrasense.com
Media Contact
Lori McCormick, Infrasense, Inc., (781) 281-1686, info@infrasense.com
SOURCE Infrasense, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.