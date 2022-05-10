HEALTHY TREES MEAN HAPPY NEIGHBORS WITH NATIONAL TREE SERVICE GIVEAWAY

- Monster Tree Service to help one lucky homeowner turn an outdoor space into a welcoming oasis–
DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the season and help homeowners enjoy their outdoor spaces, Monster Tree Service, the leading comprehensive tree and plant health care service franchise in the U.S., announced today the launch of its Healthy Trees, Happy Neighbors national giveaway. Overgrown tree limbs and unruly shrubs can become a pain point between neighbors and detract from the beauty and value of a property. To help avoid this, Monster Tree Service is launching an online giveaway, with entries open May 10-16, 2022.
One grand prize winner will receive $1,000 in tree services, a $200 restaurant gift card and an outdoor entertainment set. With the goal of creating the best backyard space that one would want to enjoy with neighbors and friends, the outdoor entertainment set includes one cooler, one cement fire pit, one grilling apron, two UGG® blankets, two s'mores kits and four marshmallow roasters. Three additional finalists will each receive a free estimate and $200 towards tree services.
"Monster Tree Service understands how difficult it can be to have a neighbor or member of the homeowner's association unhappy about your yard. We also understand that many people don't have the time or equipment to cut off every drooping tree limb or manage every rebellious shrub," said Scott Hilary, chief operating officer of Monster Tree Service. "Our goals are to turn our winner's outdoor space into a welcoming oasis and to make sure they get outside and enjoy it!"
To enter, participants must fill out the submission form on Monster Tree Service's contest page at www.monstertreeservice.com/giveaway. Once entries close on May 16, Monster Tree Service will select the grand prize winner and three finalists at random and announce them on May 17.
For complete details, eligibility requirements and rules of the Healthy Trees, Happy Neighbors giveaway, visit www.monstertreeservice.com/giveaway.
About Monster Tree Service
Founded in 2008, Monster Tree Service is the leading tree care company in the U.S. and the only franchise offering local expert arborist teams in multiple locations nationwide. With more than 200 territories across the country, Monster Tree Service is committed to keeping trees healthy and customers satisfied. The brand provides a suite of effective and environmentally friendly services including plant health care, trimming and pruning for trees and shrubs, land and lot clearing, emergency services, tree removal and more. For more information, visit www.MonsterTreeService.com.
About Authority Brands
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 12 leading home service franchisors: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Housepainting, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.
CONTACT:
Nicole Hunnicutt
Fish Consulting
404-558-4108
nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com
SOURCE Monster Tree Service
